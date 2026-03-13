Bulgaria and Greece Hold Joint F-16 Training Flights in Bulgarian Airspace

Joint training flights involving the Bulgarian and Greek Air Forces will take place in the airspace of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Defense announced. The exercises are intended to strengthen cooperation between the two allied air forces and enhance the system for monitoring and protecting national airspace.

The activities were authorized by an order issued by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov on March 12, 2026. The document permits two F-16 fighter jets from the Hellenic Air Force to enter and remain on Bulgarian territory together with their flight crews and standard onboard armaments. If necessary, up to 50 additional military personnel may accompany the aircraft to support their technical servicing during the training.

The authorization was granted in accordance with existing legal provisions governing the presence of foreign military forces on Bulgarian territory. As part of the procedure, the defense minister has informed the relevant state institutions responsible for security and coordination.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the joint Bulgarian-Greek flights are purely training activities designed to improve coordination in airspace surveillance and security tasks. Officials stressed that the exercises are not connected to combat operations and do not represent preparations for military action.

The announcement comes as Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart, Atanas Zapryanov. The visit is expected to include discussions on bilateral defense cooperation and regional security.