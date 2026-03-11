Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C

Bulgaria Cancels MiG-29 Engine Repair Tender
A public procurement procedure aimed at repairing up to ten engines for Bulgaria’s MiG-29 fighter jets has been cancelled after no companies submitted applications to participate
