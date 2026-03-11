Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05
Bulgaria: Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions. Nighttime will be mostly clear and calm, with the possibility of fog or low cloud layers near the Black Sea, and locally in lowlands and plains by morning. Along the coast, temperature inversions are expected to persist. Winds will remain weak to moderate, coming from the east-northeast.

Minimum temperatures will stay low, ranging from minus 4°C to plus 1°C in most areas, with frost likely in some regions. Morning temperatures will be higher around Petrich, Sandanski, and along the seaboard. During the afternoon, daytime highs are expected between 13°C and 18°C in most parts of the country, while in the far east temperatures will reach around 9°-10°C.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

