URGENT: Record 400M Barrels from Global Reserves Unleashed as Iran War Escalates

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:38
Bulgaria: URGENT: Record 400M Barrels from Global Reserves Unleashed as Iran War Escalates

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Wednesday that its member states will release a total of 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves in an effort to stabilize global energy markets shaken by the ongoing war in the Middle East. The move represents the largest coordinated release of emergency oil stocks in the organization’s history.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol described the decision as an unprecedented collective response to extraordinary market disruption. According to him, the scale of the current energy crisis requires exceptional measures. The planned release significantly exceeds the 182 million barrels that IEA members put on the market in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Paris-based agency said the emergency reserves will be introduced gradually, with the exact timeline depending on each member country’s national circumstances. Some states are also expected to implement additional measures alongside the coordinated stock release to help stabilize supply and demand in global energy markets.

The announcement came as leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations held a video conference chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the economic consequences of the war between the United States, Israel and Iran, which has now entered its second week.

Several countries have already signaled their intention to draw on their reserves. Japan and Germany confirmed earlier on Wednesday that they would release oil from their strategic stockpiles. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo plans to begin releasing reserves as early as the 16th of the month, even before a formal IEA decision on coordinated action. She explained that Japan is particularly vulnerable because of its heavy dependence on Middle Eastern oil supplies.

Germany also confirmed it would take similar steps. Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche said Berlin intends to release about 2.4 million tons of oil, although she did not provide a specific timeframe.

The global oil market has experienced sharp swings since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran late last month, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran across the oil-rich Gulf region. One of the most significant consequences has been the disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas supplies normally pass.

With ship traffic severely reduced, millions of barrels of oil per day have struggled to reach global markets. The blockage has also created secondary effects across the region. In some cases, producers such as Iraq and Kuwait have been forced to halt output in certain fields because storage facilities are full and shipments cannot leave the region.

Although some crude is being rerouted through alternative routes, including pipelines linking Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea, the disruption has contributed to extreme price volatility. Before the conflict began, global oil prices were around USD 70 per barrel. They surged to nearly USD 120 at the peak of market panic and later fell back toward USD 90 after news emerged about the planned IEA intervention.

The IEA, founded after the oil crisis of the 1970s, was designed to protect energy-consuming nations during severe supply disruptions. It now includes 32 member countries, among them the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and most European nations, together accounting for around 80 percent of global energy demand. Member states are required to maintain emergency reserves sufficient to cover at least 90 days of imports.

Some countries also maintain large independent stockpiles. The United States holds the world’s largest strategic reserve, currently containing about 415 million barrels of oil out of a maximum capacity of 715 million. The reserve was last used in 2022 as part of the previous IEA-coordinated response to the energy shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

Despite the scale of the current release, analysts warn that emergency reserves alone cannot fully offset the supply disruption created by the conflict with Iran. Experts emphasize that the most effective way to stabilize markets would be the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the restoration of normal shipping flows through the critical energy corridor.

Without that, the use of strategic reserves, rerouted exports and other emergency measures may provide only limited relief to global oil markets already under severe pressure.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: reserves, oil, IEA, Iran

Related Articles:

Iran Warns Oil Could Hit 200 Dollars a Barrel

Iran has warned that global oil prices could surge dramatically as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the international community should prepare for the possibility of cru

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:34

US Requests Romanian Base Access as War in Iran Continues

The United States has requested Romania to allow the use of its military bases to support operations connected to the escalating conflict in Iran, local media reported

World » Southeast Europe | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:55

Conflicting Reports on Khamenei’s Health as US-Israel Attacks Continue

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly “safe and sound” despite sustaining injuries during the ongoing war with the US and Israel, according to Yousef Pezeshkian, an adviser to the Iranian government and the son of the president.

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 12:06

Strait of Hormuz Under Fire - US Targets Iranian Mine-Layers Amid Oil Fears

The US military reported destroying 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels on Tuesday, following Tehran’s threat to block oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for around 20 percent of the world’s crude oil.

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:40

Limited Reserves Put Pressure on Small Gas Stations in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s state fuel reserves are sufficient to cover normal consumption for the next 90 days, but domestic fuel prices continue to climb amid the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:31

Bulgarian Politics: Radev Rejects Claims of Hiding, Calls on Government to Confront Rising Risks

Former President Rumen Radev, who is leading the Progressive Bulgaria coalition in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 19, criticized the caretaker government for underestimating the risks facing the country following the strikes against I

Politics | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 14:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Iran Warns Oil Could Hit 200 Dollars a Barrel

Iran has warned that global oil prices could surge dramatically as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the international community should prepare for the possibility of cru

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:34

Greece Launches Special Flight to Evacuate Citizens with Pets from Dubai

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has arranged a special flight to help around 50 people leave Dubai along with their pets, Greek TV channel Sky reported.

World » Southeast Europe | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:13

Europe on the Brink: Returning to Russian Oil Would Be a Catastrophe, von der Leyen Says

Europe would be making a strategic error if it sought to address soaring energy prices by returning to Russian fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Wednesday

World » EU | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:09

US Requests Romanian Base Access as War in Iran Continues

The United States has requested Romania to allow the use of its military bases to support operations connected to the escalating conflict in Iran, local media reported

World » Southeast Europe | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:55

Bulgaria Provides Humanitarian and Technical Energy Assistance to Ukraine (2022-2026)

Between 2022 and 2026, Bulgaria provided humanitarian and technical energy assistance to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy.

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:17

Greek Hotels Face Mass Cancellations as Iran War Hits Tourism

Greek hoteliers are facing a surge of reservation cancellations as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect travel patterns and costs. Many tourists from Israel and the United States, historically key markets, are canceling trips due to concerns ove

World » Southeast Europe | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 12:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria