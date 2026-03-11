Bulgarian Prosecutors: No Evidence of Outsiders in Petrohan Death Case

Crime | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:35
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prosecutors: No Evidence of Outsiders in Petrohan Death Case

Evidence collected so far in the investigation into the deaths linked to the Petrohan case has not altered the initial conclusion that no outside individuals were present at the crime scenes, Sofia Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Nataliya Nikolova said on Wednesday during a briefing on the progress of the probe. She stressed that investigative activities remain ongoing, with additional witnesses still being questioned and new expert examinations continuing to be assigned.

The case, widely referred to as the “Petrohan case,” concerns the violent deaths of six people - five adult men and a 15-year-old boy - discovered between February 1 and 8. Their bodies were located in two isolated mountain areas in northwestern Bulgaria: a lodge near the Petrohan Pass and a camper van close to Okolchitsa Peak. Forensic examinations confirmed that all six victims died from gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the main working versions supported by ballistic evidence suggest suicide at the mountain lodge and a combination of homicide followed by suicide in the camper.

Nikolova explained that the investigation has been developing along two main lines, reflecting the two locations where the deaths occurred: the Petrohan lodge and the site near Okolchitsa Peak. As a result, two separate pre-trial proceedings were initially opened. One was handled under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecution Service, while the second fell under the authority of the Vratsa District Prosecution Service.

After reviewing the material gathered in both proceedings, prosecutors concluded that the two investigations were closely connected and should be merged. The unified investigation is now being conducted under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecution Service and covers all six deaths.

During the briefing, representatives of the prosecution outlined the latest developments but did not accept questions from journalists.

