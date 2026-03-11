Bulgaria to Give Easter Bonuses to 1.6 Million Pensioners

March 11, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Give Easter Bonuses to 1.6 Million Pensioners Photo: Stella Ivanova

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov announced on Wednesday that approximately 1.6 million pensioners in Bulgaria will receive special Easter supplements this year. The payments will be provided as a one-time bonus ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday, which falls on April 12.

The additional support will vary depending on the size of each pension. According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy, pensioners whose monthly income does not exceed EUR 390.63, the level equal to the current poverty threshold, will receive a EUR 50 supplement. Those receiving pensions of up to EUR 620.20, an amount corresponding to the minimum wage, will be granted a smaller bonus of EUR 20.

Speaking at the beginning of a cabinet meeting, Gurov said the caretaker government had been working since its first day in office to ensure that assistance to socially vulnerable citizens is not used as a political instrument. He noted that the Finance Minister and the Minister of Labour and Social Policy had made consistent efforts in this direction.

The prime minister also recalled that the caretaker administration assumed responsibility during a particularly difficult period and had set a clear priority for its work: ensuring that elections are conducted according to established rules.

Gurov stressed that the Easter supplements should not be interpreted as a political move. In his words, providing support to the most vulnerable members of society must remain a matter of state responsibility and basic humanity, rather than a tool in political competition.

