Europe on the Brink: Returning to Russian Oil Would Be a Catastrophe, von der Leyen Says

Europe would be making a strategic error if it sought to address soaring energy prices by returning to Russian fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Wednesday. She emphasized that abandoning the EU’s long-term energy strategy would undermine efforts to deprive Russia of revenue that funds its military operations against Ukraine.

Von der Leyen outlined that the European Union is preparing alternative measures to reduce energy costs, including more efficient use of power purchasing agreements, state aid initiatives, and subsidies or price caps for gas and electricity. She warned that while some EU member states have suggested lifting sanctions on Russian energy to ease supply pressures, such a move would be a major strategic misstep.

The current war in Iran has exacerbated global energy market instability, as US and Israeli strikes against Tehran have disrupted oil and gas production across the Middle East. The conflict has pushed oil prices above USD 100 per barrel at times, and Europe remains particularly vulnerable due to its dependence on imported fossil fuels. Von der Leyen highlighted that in just ten days, the conflict had cost European taxpayers an additional €3 billion in fossil fuel imports, with gas prices up 50 percent and oil prices up 27 percent.

Russia has indicated readiness to halt energy shipments to Europe preemptively. President Vladimir Putin instructed his government and energy companies to evaluate stopping exports to Europe immediately, aiming to redirect supplies to other markets and secure strategic footholds there. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed that LNG currently destined for the EU could be diverted elsewhere even before the EU’s import ban takes effect in March 2026.

Despite these pressures, the EU continues to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, with imports of Russian LNG and pipeline gas down to roughly 13 percent and oil imports below 3 percent, compared with 2021 levels of 45 percent and 27 percent. Von der Leyen stressed that the EU must maintain its strategy, even in the face of market shocks caused by the Iran conflict and rising global energy prices.

Von der Leyen’s statements on Europe’s role in a changing world order, delivered earlier at an EU ambassadors’ conference, sparked debate. She suggested the EU can no longer act as the “custodian of the old world order” and called for a more interest-driven, realistic foreign policy. Critics argued that such rhetoric risked undermining the bloc’s commitment to international law, particularly amid the US-Israeli strikes in Iran.

In response to the backlash, von der Leyen clarified her position before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, reaffirming the EU’s unwavering support for the UN Charter, international law, and the rules-based global system. “Seeing the world as it is does not diminish our determination to fight for the world we want,” she said, stressing that the EU remains committed to peace and the principles upon which it was founded.

Her comments drew both support and criticism from EU lawmakers. Socialist and left-leaning politicians urged Europe to uphold international law and avoid war, while some conservatives highlighted the need to keep Ukraine’s defense against Russia central to EU foreign policy. Von der Leyen also noted the bloc must consider whether its unanimity-based foreign policy hinders its ability to act effectively in a multipolar world.

European Council President António Costa echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that multilateral solutions must respect international law and the UN Charter. He warned that violations, whether in Ukraine, Greenland, Latin America, Africa, Gaza, or the Middle East, cannot be tolerated.