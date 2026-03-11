Greece Launches Special Flight to Evacuate Citizens with Pets from Dubai

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:13
The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has arranged a special flight to help around 50 people leave Dubai along with their pets, Greek TV channel Sky reported.

The operation is intended to provide animal owners with a secure and convenient way to travel amid ongoing tensions. The flight will follow strict safety and protection protocols for pets, and those wishing to participate are urged to register in advance, as seats are limited.

This initiative comes as part of Greece’s broader evacuation efforts in response to the military escalation in the region. As of yesterday, a total of 1,039 Greek citizens have been evacuated from the Middle East using both chartered and military aircraft, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

