Greek Hotels Face Mass Cancellations as Iran War Hits Tourism

Greece Launches Special Flight to Evacuate Citizens with Pets from Dubai
The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has arranged a special flight to help around 50 people leave Dubai along with their pets, Greek TV channel Sky reported.
Greek hoteliers are facing a surge of reservation cancellations as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect travel patterns and costs. Many tourists from Israel and the United States, historically key markets, are canceling trips due to concerns over the ongoing war in Iran.
At the same time, some travelers are shifting their holidays away from Egypt and Turkey, opting instead for destinations in the Greek islands. The small island of Alonissos has seen an unexpected spike in interest from British tourists, with bookings exceeding the capacity of local hotels.
Tsiklakidis, president of the Union of Greek Hoteliers, warned that if the conflict persists, Greek tourism could face substantial losses by May. The broader tourism sector also points to rising transport costs and high fuel prices as factors driving visitors toward closer or more accessible destinations.
Ferry fares have increased by roughly 10 percent, mirroring the rise in intercity bus ticket prices. Public transportation has similarly been affected by higher fuel costs. Airlines have confirmed they will maintain flight schedules for the upcoming tourist season, but ticket prices are expected to be higher than usual.
