World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Conflicting Reports on Khamenei’s Health as US-Israel Attacks Continue

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly “safe and sound” despite sustaining injuries during the ongoing war with the US and Israel, according to Yousef Pezeshkian, an adviser to the Iranian government and the son of the president. Pezeshkian confirmed the news on his Telegram channel, saying he had reached out to contacts close to the leader who assured him of Khamenei’s safety.

State television had previously referred to Khamenei, 56, as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war,” though no details of his injuries were provided, sparking speculation about his health and whereabouts. Since succeeding his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, three days ago, Mojtaba Khamenei has not engaged publicly.

Reports indicate that Khamenei was injured on the first day of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, citing anonymous sources from both countries. The younger Khamenei has maintained a low profile within Iran, though he is believed to have strong ties to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps and to hold even more hardline views than his father.

His family has also suffered significant losses in the conflict. Khamenei’s father and wife were killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, which marked the beginning of the war, and his mother was killed in a separate attack on March 2. Despite these events, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public statements since officially becoming supreme leader.

US President Donald Trump has criticized Khamenei’s appointment, warning that any leader chosen without consultation with Washington “won’t last long,” reflecting the growing tensions between Tehran and the US amid the intensifying conflict.

