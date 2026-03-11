Strait of Hormuz Under Fire - US Targets Iranian Mine-Layers Amid Oil Fears

The US military reported destroying 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels on Tuesday, following Tehran’s threat to block oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for around 20 percent of the world’s crude oil. President Donald Trump, who had previously warned Iran of consequences “at a level never seen before,” confirmed on social media that the US had taken pre-emptive measures against the vessels. He initially noted that ten boats had been destroyed, with the figure later confirmed as 16 by the US Central Command. The strikes were intended to prevent Iran from deploying explosives in the strait, which could destabilize global energy markets and disrupt international shipping.

The conflict, now entering its 11th day, has escalated dramatically across the region. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the strikes as the most intense yet, while Iran continued retaliatory attacks with missiles and drones targeting Israel, US bases, and Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Iranian officials ruled out negotiations with the US, accusing Washington of insincerity and vowing to block oil exports to its adversaries. The Revolutionary Guard emphasized it would not allow “even a single litre” of oil to leave the region for hostile countries until further notice.

Israel has also intensified its military campaign, targeting Lebanon in an effort to eliminate Iran-backed Hezbollah infrastructure. Lebanese authorities reported at least seven deaths in Tyre and Sidon due to Israeli air strikes, alongside dozens injured. Meanwhile, the UN reported that more than 667,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced in recent weeks, straining an already fragile humanitarian situation.

Casualties among US forces continue to mount, with the Pentagon reporting seven deaths and around 140 injuries, mostly minor, among service members. Iranian casualties have been significant, with at least 1,230 reported killed, while Lebanon and Israel reported over 480 and 12 deaths, respectively. Residents in Tehran described some of the heaviest strikes they had witnessed since the war began, with reports of damaged residential buildings and civilians seeking refuge in the countryside.

The war has disrupted regional economies and energy markets. Oil infrastructure has been a particular target, prompting companies such as Saudi Aramco to reroute tankers and increase pipeline capacity to maintain supply. Despite fears of further spikes, oil prices remained below Monday’s peaks, though ongoing tensions continue to unsettle global markets.

While Trump assured lawmakers that US operations were “significantly ahead of schedule” and predicted the war might end “very soon,” both Iran and Israel continue to engage in heavy exchanges of fire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that military action would continue until Iran and its regional proxies no longer posed a threat to his country, contrasting with Trump’s optimistic timeline.

Early Wednesday, Iran and Israel exchanged additional strikes, with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia intercepting multiple Iranian drones targeting oil facilities. The conflict shows no signs of de-escalation, as both sides maintain aggressive military operations, highlighting the widening impact of the war on the Middle East and global stability.