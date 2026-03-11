Strait of Hormuz Under Fire - US Targets Iranian Mine-Layers Amid Oil Fears

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:40
Bulgaria: Strait of Hormuz Under Fire - US Targets Iranian Mine-Layers Amid Oil Fears

The US military reported destroying 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels on Tuesday, following Tehran’s threat to block oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for around 20 percent of the world’s crude oil. President Donald Trump, who had previously warned Iran of consequences “at a level never seen before,” confirmed on social media that the US had taken pre-emptive measures against the vessels. He initially noted that ten boats had been destroyed, with the figure later confirmed as 16 by the US Central Command. The strikes were intended to prevent Iran from deploying explosives in the strait, which could destabilize global energy markets and disrupt international shipping.

The conflict, now entering its 11th day, has escalated dramatically across the region. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the strikes as the most intense yet, while Iran continued retaliatory attacks with missiles and drones targeting Israel, US bases, and Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Iranian officials ruled out negotiations with the US, accusing Washington of insincerity and vowing to block oil exports to its adversaries. The Revolutionary Guard emphasized it would not allow “even a single litre” of oil to leave the region for hostile countries until further notice.

Israel has also intensified its military campaign, targeting Lebanon in an effort to eliminate Iran-backed Hezbollah infrastructure. Lebanese authorities reported at least seven deaths in Tyre and Sidon due to Israeli air strikes, alongside dozens injured. Meanwhile, the UN reported that more than 667,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced in recent weeks, straining an already fragile humanitarian situation.

Casualties among US forces continue to mount, with the Pentagon reporting seven deaths and around 140 injuries, mostly minor, among service members. Iranian casualties have been significant, with at least 1,230 reported killed, while Lebanon and Israel reported over 480 and 12 deaths, respectively. Residents in Tehran described some of the heaviest strikes they had witnessed since the war began, with reports of damaged residential buildings and civilians seeking refuge in the countryside.

The war has disrupted regional economies and energy markets. Oil infrastructure has been a particular target, prompting companies such as Saudi Aramco to reroute tankers and increase pipeline capacity to maintain supply. Despite fears of further spikes, oil prices remained below Monday’s peaks, though ongoing tensions continue to unsettle global markets.

While Trump assured lawmakers that US operations were “significantly ahead of schedule” and predicted the war might end “very soon,” both Iran and Israel continue to engage in heavy exchanges of fire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that military action would continue until Iran and its regional proxies no longer posed a threat to his country, contrasting with Trump’s optimistic timeline.

Early Wednesday, Iran and Israel exchanged additional strikes, with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia intercepting multiple Iranian drones targeting oil facilities. The conflict shows no signs of de-escalation, as both sides maintain aggressive military operations, highlighting the widening impact of the war on the Middle East and global stability.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, US, mine, Hormuz

Related Articles:

URGENT: Record 400M Barrels from Global Reserves Unleashed as Iran War Escalates

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Wednesday that its member states will release a total of 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves in an effort to stabilize global energy markets shaken by the ongoing war in the Middle Ea

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:38

Iran Warns Oil Could Hit 200 Dollars a Barrel

Iran has warned that global oil prices could surge dramatically as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the international community should prepare for the possibility of cru

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:34

US Requests Romanian Base Access as War in Iran Continues

The United States has requested Romania to allow the use of its military bases to support operations connected to the escalating conflict in Iran, local media reported

World » Southeast Europe | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:55

Conflicting Reports on Khamenei’s Health as US-Israel Attacks Continue

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly “safe and sound” despite sustaining injuries during the ongoing war with the US and Israel, according to Yousef Pezeshkian, an adviser to the Iranian government and the son of the president.

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 12:06

Bulgarian Politics: Radev Rejects Claims of Hiding, Calls on Government to Confront Rising Risks

Former President Rumen Radev, who is leading the Progressive Bulgaria coalition in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 19, criticized the caretaker government for underestimating the risks facing the country following the strikes against I

Politics | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 14:05

Trump Says Iran War Will End “Very Soon” - Tehran Fires Back: We Decide When It Ends

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end “very soon,” though he stopped short of providing a clear timeline and warned that the fighting could escalate if Tehran interferes with global oil supplies.

World | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 10:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

URGENT: Record 400M Barrels from Global Reserves Unleashed as Iran War Escalates

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Wednesday that its member states will release a total of 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves in an effort to stabilize global energy markets shaken by the ongoing war in the Middle Ea

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:38

Iran Warns Oil Could Hit 200 Dollars a Barrel

Iran has warned that global oil prices could surge dramatically as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the international community should prepare for the possibility of cru

World | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:34

Greece Launches Special Flight to Evacuate Citizens with Pets from Dubai

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has arranged a special flight to help around 50 people leave Dubai along with their pets, Greek TV channel Sky reported.

World » Southeast Europe | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:13

Europe on the Brink: Returning to Russian Oil Would Be a Catastrophe, von der Leyen Says

Europe would be making a strategic error if it sought to address soaring energy prices by returning to Russian fossil fuels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on Wednesday

World » EU | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:09

US Requests Romanian Base Access as War in Iran Continues

The United States has requested Romania to allow the use of its military bases to support operations connected to the escalating conflict in Iran, local media reported

World » Southeast Europe | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:55

Bulgaria Provides Humanitarian and Technical Energy Assistance to Ukraine (2022-2026)

Between 2022 and 2026, Bulgaria provided humanitarian and technical energy assistance to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy.

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria