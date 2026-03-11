Limited Reserves Put Pressure on Small Gas Stations in Bulgaria

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C
Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions.
Bulgaria’s state fuel reserves are sufficient to cover normal consumption for the next 90 days, but domestic fuel prices continue to climb amid the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East. The closure of critical maritime routes has triggered a rapid increase in costs, with average price hikes of 5 to 10 percent over the past ten days, particularly affecting diesel.
Currently, A-95 gasoline is trading at around 1.33 euros per litre, diesel is approaching 1.50 euros, and LPG remains at 63 euro cents. Kalin Yovchev, who owns three small gas stations, told Nova TV that wholesale prices are rising continuously. He noted that the trajectory of prices largely depends on developments in the Middle East and the responses of major powers, adding that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, fuel costs are likely to keep increasing.
Small fuel retailers are facing serious challenges as their financial and storage capacities limit them to maintaining stocks for no more than a week. According to Yovchev, diesel prices have surged nearly 20 percent in the last ten days, gasoline by more than 10 percent, and autogas by around 5 percent. While state authorities have reassured the public that there will be no physical shortages, the market reacted sharply to the logistical disruptions.
The effects of the conflict extend beyond fuel, also impacting Bulgarian agriculture. The blockade of transport routes from Egypt has driven nitrogen fertilizer prices sharply higher, with urea now exceeding 650 euros per ton, returning to levels seen at the start of the war in Ukraine. Yovchev, who is also an agricultural producer, warned that this trend will raise production costs for crops, which in turn will push up the retail prices of fruits and vegetables.
Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov highlighted the strategic importance of energy infrastructure for the European Union during a meeting in Paris with other European leaders, convened at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Bulgaria is increasingly turning into a destination for motorists from neighboring countries seeking cheaper fuel, as turbulence on global oil markets linked to tensions in the Middle East continues to influence prices across the region.
The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East is expected to influence fuel prices in Bulgaria with a lag of approximately 7 to 14 days, potentially pushing inflation in the country up by around 0.6%, according to economist Assoc. Prof. Shteryo Nozharo
Electricity and natural gas prices in Bulgaria remain among the lowest in the European Union, according to the latest figures published by the European statistics agency Eurostat for the first half of 2025.
Bulgaria currently has sufficient reserves of motor fuels and raw materials to cover normal domestic consumption for more than three months, Deputy Finance Minister Stanimir Mihaylov told lawmakers during an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly
Energy expert Nikolay Kacharov, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, highlighted that Bulgaria’s energy costs have risen significantly due to contractual obligations, even before considering increased gas prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East
