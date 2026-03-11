Bulgaria Provides Humanitarian and Technical Energy Assistance to Ukraine (2022-2026)

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C
Between 2022 and 2026, Bulgaria provided humanitarian and technical energy assistance to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy. This support was delivered following official requests from the Ukrainian government through its embassy in Sofia, as reported by BGNES.
In December 2022, the Ministry of Energy donated 18 electric generators of varying capacities, both single-phase and three-phase, to the Cultural and Educational Society “St. St. Cyril and Methodius” in Bolhrad, Ukraine, as part of humanitarian aid. Separately, responding to a request from a Bulgarian organization in the Kirovohrad region, the Electricity System Operator (ESO) provided two single-phase generators with 3 kW capacity, one three-phase generator of 6 kW, and one submersible pump. Later, at the end of 2023, ESO supplied the National Police of Ukraine with an additional six generators: four single-phase and two three-phase units.
In 2024, Ukraine submitted further requests for energy equipment, fuel and energy sector support, and assistance in restoring infrastructure in affected areas. However, Bulgarian energy companies reported that they could not provide additional free equipment, as existing resources were needed for emergency use and routine system operations.
By the end of 2025, following another request from Kyiv, ESO indicated its readiness to supply current and voltage measuring transformers for 110 kV systems, a proposal communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry of Energy noted that Bulgaria does not operate high-voltage facilities at 330 kV or 750 kV, which are standard in the Ukrainian power system, making compatible equipment unavailable. Nevertheless, all Ukrainian requests were promptly forwarded to the relevant Bulgarian energy companies, and the Ukrainian authorities were informed through diplomatic channels about the options and actions that could be taken.
