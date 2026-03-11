Bulgaria Will Not Open Polling Stations in Middle East for the April 19 Snap-Elections

Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky announced that for the upcoming parliamentary elections on April 19, Bulgaria will not open polling stations in countries affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Neynsky, the decision was made out of concern for the safety of voters in the region. She explained that gatherings of people in such areas could be targeted in terrorist attacks, putting lives at risk.

The minister emphasized that the situation will continue to be closely monitored, noting that the conditions remain highly dynamic. However, at this stage, she stressed that the potential voter turnout does not outweigh the security concerns, and therefore, polling stations in the Middle East will not be established for the upcoming elections.