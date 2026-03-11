Two Ukrainians Detained in Bulgaria Accused of Espionage

Politics » DEFENSE | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Two Ukrainians Detained in Bulgaria Accused of Espionage Olegsii Timofeev and Roman Zozulya @BTA

Two Ukrainian nationals have been accused of espionage in Bulgaria after being detained earlier this year near a military facility, the Sofia City Court was informed during a hearing on the amendment of their detention measures.

Olegsii Timofeev, 41, is a retired lieutenant and former head of the Unmanned Systems Department in the Ukrainian army. He was retired due to injury and recognized as disabled. Born in Zaporizhzhia, Timofeev has no prior criminal record and holds higher education degrees in architecture, management, and economic security, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which was cited in court. He told the judges that before the war he directed a construction company and is now retired from military service due to disability.

His co-defendant, Roman Zozulya, 32, served in the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian army and receives a pension after suffering shrapnel injuries to the head. Born in Vasylkovo, in the Kyiv region, Zozulya has no criminal history and completed secondary education. In court, he explained that he is self-employed, buying televisions and radio equipment online, dismantling components, and reselling them. Although he does not operate a registered company, he holds a contract with a Ukrainian firm. He is a widower with a small child, for whom his lawyer presented supporting evidence.

Both men have been living in Spain with their families since September, holding temporary residence and work permits. They reside in Guardamar del Segura in the Alicante province. The detention in Bulgaria took place on January 12, with Prosecutor Mikhaila Nikolaeva confirming that the case is being handled under Chapter One of the Criminal Code, covering “Crimes against the Republic.”

During the hearing, the defense requested medical certification for both defendants. Zozulya reportedly suffers frequent seizures, nausea, and vomiting in pre-trial detention, while Timofeev requires assessment due to his military-related injury. The court granted the requests, and the proceedings were postponed to March 17.

Both the prosecution and the defense asked for the case to be heard behind closed doors, citing two secret volumes and concerns over revealing information that could threaten national security, which the court approved. Neither Timofeev nor Zozulya commented to the media following the hearing.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Bulgaria, espionage

Related Articles:

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions.

Society » Environment | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05

Bulgaria Cancels MiG-29 Engine Repair Tender

A public procurement procedure aimed at repairing up to ten engines for Bulgaria’s MiG-29 fighter jets has been cancelled after no companies submitted applications to participate

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:05

Daylight Saving 2026: When and Why Bulgaria Switches to Summer Time

On Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at 03:00 a.m., Bulgaria will switch to summer time. Clocks will be moved forward by one hour, meaning we will lose an hour of sleep.

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:01

Bulgarian Prosecutors: No Evidence of Outsiders in Petrohan Death Case

Evidence collected so far in the investigation into the deaths linked to the Petrohan case has not altered the initial conclusion that no outside individuals were present at the crime scenes, Sofia Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Nataliya Nikolova said on Wed

Crime | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:35

Bulgaria to Give Easter Bonuses to 1.6 Million Pensioners

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov announced on Wednesday that approximately 1.6 million pensioners in Bulgaria will receive special Easter supplements this year. The payments will be provided as a one-time bonus ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday, w

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:30

Rising Gas and Oil Costs Signal Inflation Risks for Bulgaria in Q2 2026

Rising tensions in the Middle East are already putting pressure on global energy markets, and economists warn that Bulgaria is likely to feel the impact through higher inflation in the second quarter of 2026

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Cancels MiG-29 Engine Repair Tender

A public procurement procedure aimed at repairing up to ten engines for Bulgaria’s MiG-29 fighter jets has been cancelled after no companies submitted applications to participate

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:05

Bulgarian Military Explained the F-16 Training Flights Seen Over Sofia

Training flights involving Bulgaria’s F-16 fighter jets were carried out over Sofia yesterday, with several of the aircraft seen flying above the capital.

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 09:29

Expert Warns: Bulgaria’s Airports Lack Anti-Drone Systems, Raising Risk of Accidents

Engineer Stoyko Topalov, president of the International Association for Combating Drones, has warned that Bulgaria currently lacks anti-drone systems at its airports

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 08:26

Only 18 of Bulgaria’s 247 Bomb Shelters Ready for Immediate Use Amid Rising Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, authorities have taken a closer look at Bulgaria’s bomb shelters, focusing on their availability and condition

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgarian F-16s Fly Over Sofia - Not Related to Iran (VIDEO)

Bulgarian F-16s carried out training flights over Sofia on Tuesday, March 10, as part of a planned exercise organized by the Ministry of Defense.

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:05

Bulgaria Strikes 620 Million Deal for Advanced U.S. Missile Systems

Bulgaria is set to purchase a coastal defense missile system from the United States valued at approximately USD 620 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)

Politics » Defense | March 9, 2026, Monday // 09:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria