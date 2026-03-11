Two Ukrainians Detained in Bulgaria Accused of Espionage

Two Ukrainian nationals have been accused of espionage in Bulgaria after being detained earlier this year near a military facility, the Sofia City Court was informed during a hearing on the amendment of their detention measures.

Olegsii Timofeev, 41, is a retired lieutenant and former head of the Unmanned Systems Department in the Ukrainian army. He was retired due to injury and recognized as disabled. Born in Zaporizhzhia, Timofeev has no prior criminal record and holds higher education degrees in architecture, management, and economic security, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which was cited in court. He told the judges that before the war he directed a construction company and is now retired from military service due to disability.

His co-defendant, Roman Zozulya, 32, served in the airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian army and receives a pension after suffering shrapnel injuries to the head. Born in Vasylkovo, in the Kyiv region, Zozulya has no criminal history and completed secondary education. In court, he explained that he is self-employed, buying televisions and radio equipment online, dismantling components, and reselling them. Although he does not operate a registered company, he holds a contract with a Ukrainian firm. He is a widower with a small child, for whom his lawyer presented supporting evidence.

Both men have been living in Spain with their families since September, holding temporary residence and work permits. They reside in Guardamar del Segura in the Alicante province. The detention in Bulgaria took place on January 12, with Prosecutor Mikhaila Nikolaeva confirming that the case is being handled under Chapter One of the Criminal Code, covering “Crimes against the Republic.”

During the hearing, the defense requested medical certification for both defendants. Zozulya reportedly suffers frequent seizures, nausea, and vomiting in pre-trial detention, while Timofeev requires assessment due to his military-related injury. The court granted the requests, and the proceedings were postponed to March 17.

Both the prosecution and the defense asked for the case to be heard behind closed doors, citing two secret volumes and concerns over revealing information that could threaten national security, which the court approved. Neither Timofeev nor Zozulya commented to the media following the hearing.