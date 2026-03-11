Bulgaria: “People Shop” Closes 2025 with €145K Loss Amid Peevski Links

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C
State-owned company “People Shop” EAD (Магазин за хората) closed 2025 with a reported loss of 284 thousand leva (€145,200), according to preliminary annual financial data cited by BGNES.
The company’s total expenses for the year reached 510 thousand leva (€260,500). Personnel costs accounted for 147 thousand leva (€75,200), while spending on raw materials, supplies, and external services amounted to 179 thousand leva (€91,400). Other operating expenses totaled 184 thousand leva (€94,000).
As of March 2, 2026, the company holds 4,773,992.83 euros (€4,773,993) in its bank account, equivalent to 9,337,118.40 leva.
The company’s strategy relies on partnerships with existing retail outlets. Currently, “People Shop” is present in partner stores and operates 70 stationary points of sale across smaller towns including Plovdiv, Krichim, Klisura, Perushtitsa, Kalofer, Saedinenie, Stamboliyski, Sopot, and other settlements. Additionally, a mobile store serves seven smaller villages such as Ruen and Skobelevo.
Established by a decision of the Council of Ministers on August 6, 2025, “People Shop” is fully state-owned. Its mission is to provide basic food and other essential goods at affordable prices, maintaining minimal markups of up to 10 percent. Priority is given to Bulgarian producers, with a focus on improving access to essential products, especially in smaller communities.
We remind you that the company has also drawn attention due to reported links with oligarch and politician Delyan Peevski, a media mogul who is under sanctions imposed through the U.S. Magnitsky Act. Critics have suggested that Peevski’s network of business and political influence could have indirect ties to some of the company’s operations, though the Bulgarian government maintains that “People Shop” is fully state-owned and operates independently. These connections have fueled public debate over transparency and the potential involvement of politically connected figures in state-run enterprises.
