Interim PM: Bulgaria Aims to Be Among First in Europe to Build AP1000 Reactors

Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov highlighted the strategic importance of energy infrastructure for the European Union during a meeting in Paris with other European leaders, convened at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He underlined that the modernization and integration of electricity networks are central to the EU’s priorities, enhancing both competitiveness and long-term energy security.

Speaking on the significance of regional connectivity, Gyurov stressed that cross-border interconnections, efficient use of resources, and secure, flexible electricity flows between Member States are essential for a well-functioning European energy market. He also noted that the scale of investments required for electricity network infrastructure demands a comprehensive and long-term financing approach.

The caretaker Prime Minister emphasized the strategic role of nuclear energy in providing stable and affordable electricity while supporting climate neutrality goals. He detailed Bulgaria’s consistent steps toward developing new nuclear power capacity and stated that the country aims to be among the first in Europe to construct and commission AP1000-type reactors, fully adhering to international safety standards and best practices in nuclear energy development.

In addition to large-scale nuclear projects, Bulgaria is considering small modular reactors as a complementary technology to its existing nuclear plants. The government is actively exploring opportunities to implement these smaller reactors as part of the country’s broader energy strategy, according to the government press center.