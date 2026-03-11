Interim PM: Bulgaria Aims to Be Among First in Europe to Build AP1000 Reactors

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C
Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov highlighted the strategic importance of energy infrastructure for the European Union during a meeting in Paris with other European leaders, convened at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He underlined that the modernization and integration of electricity networks are central to the EU’s priorities, enhancing both competitiveness and long-term energy security.
Speaking on the significance of regional connectivity, Gyurov stressed that cross-border interconnections, efficient use of resources, and secure, flexible electricity flows between Member States are essential for a well-functioning European energy market. He also noted that the scale of investments required for electricity network infrastructure demands a comprehensive and long-term financing approach.
The caretaker Prime Minister emphasized the strategic role of nuclear energy in providing stable and affordable electricity while supporting climate neutrality goals. He detailed Bulgaria’s consistent steps toward developing new nuclear power capacity and stated that the country aims to be among the first in Europe to construct and commission AP1000-type reactors, fully adhering to international safety standards and best practices in nuclear energy development.
In addition to large-scale nuclear projects, Bulgaria is considering small modular reactors as a complementary technology to its existing nuclear plants. The government is actively exploring opportunities to implement these smaller reactors as part of the country’s broader energy strategy, according to the government press center.
Bulgaria’s state fuel reserves are sufficient to cover normal consumption for the next 90 days, but domestic fuel prices continue to climb amid the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East
Bulgaria is increasingly turning into a destination for motorists from neighboring countries seeking cheaper fuel, as turbulence on global oil markets linked to tensions in the Middle East continues to influence prices across the region.
The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East is expected to influence fuel prices in Bulgaria with a lag of approximately 7 to 14 days, potentially pushing inflation in the country up by around 0.6%, according to economist Assoc. Prof. Shteryo Nozharo
Electricity and natural gas prices in Bulgaria remain among the lowest in the European Union, according to the latest figures published by the European statistics agency Eurostat for the first half of 2025.
Bulgaria currently has sufficient reserves of motor fuels and raw materials to cover normal domestic consumption for more than three months, Deputy Finance Minister Stanimir Mihaylov told lawmakers during an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly
Energy expert Nikolay Kacharov, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, highlighted that Bulgaria’s energy costs have risen significantly due to contractual obligations, even before considering increased gas prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace