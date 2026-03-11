Bulgaria Notifies US It Will Delay Trump's Board of Peace Implementation

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C
Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions.
The Bulgarian authorities have informed U.S. President Donald Trump that Sofia will temporarily refrain from implementing the statute of the Gaza Board of Peace. The decision stems from constitutional requirements, according to which the document cannot be put into effect before receiving formal approval from the National Assembly.
The issue emerged in a written reply provided by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov to Vasil Pandov, a member of parliament from the political alliance “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.” In his response, Gyurov clarified that the government had notified the United States that Bulgaria is unable to apply the statute on a provisional basis because the Constitution requires parliamentary ratification before such an agreement can take effect.
Pandov had previously asked former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov whether the United States had been informed of this position. However, he did not receive an answer before the regular government stepped down and power was transferred to a caretaker cabinet.
In his written explanation, Gyurov also referred to Decision No. 46 of the Council of Ministers adopted in January. That decision approved the signing of the statute establishing the Gaza Board of Peace, while specifying that the document would still need to undergo ratification by the Bulgarian parliament.
According to the caretaker prime minister, the government’s approval of the statute at that time served as a framework for negotiations, rather than an immediate commitment to implement the agreement before it receives the required parliamentary endorsement.
A public procurement procedure aimed at repairing up to ten engines for Bulgaria’s MiG-29 fighter jets has been cancelled after no companies submitted applications to participate
Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky announced that for the upcoming parliamentary elections on April 19, Bulgaria will not open polling stations in countries affected by the conflict in the Middle East.
Two Ukrainian nationals have been accused of espionage in Bulgaria after being detained earlier this year near a military facility, the Sofia City Court was informed during a hearing on the amendment of their detention measures.
State-owned company “People Shop” EAD (Магазин за хората) closed 2025 with a reported loss of 284 thousand leva (€145,200), according to preliminary annual financial data
Training flights involving Bulgaria’s F-16 fighter jets were carried out over Sofia yesterday, with several of the aircraft seen flying above the capital.
Engineer Stoyko Topalov, president of the International Association for Combating Drones, has warned that Bulgaria currently lacks anti-drone systems at its airports
