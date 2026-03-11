Fuel Tourism: Romanians and Greeks Cross into Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol and Diesel

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C
Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions.
Bulgaria is increasingly turning into a destination for motorists from neighboring countries seeking cheaper fuel, as turbulence on global oil markets linked to tensions in the Middle East continues to influence prices across the region. Drivers from Romania and Greece have been crossing the border specifically to refuel, with busy scenes reported at petrol stations near Ruse and around the Kulata border crossing.
Although fuel prices in Bulgaria have climbed in recent days, they still remain significantly lower compared with those in nearby countries. This difference has been particularly visible in the Kulata area, where several petrol stations located within roughly a kilometre of each other have been attracting steady streams of cars with Greek registration plates since the early morning hours. Many drivers arrive, fill their tanks, pay, and head straight back across the border, often saving at least 20 euros on a single refuelling.
Greek motorists say the price gap makes the trip worthwhile. One driver explained that diesel in Greece costs around 1.40 euros per litre, while petrol has climbed to about 1.80 euros. According to him, the difference compared with Bulgaria is roughly 35 euro cents per litre, enough to justify the short journey across the border.
A similar pattern can be observed in northern Bulgaria. In Ruse, Romanian visitors are combining refuelling with shopping trips, taking advantage of the lower prices available across the Danube. Stefania, who travelled from Romania, said fuel costs at home are significantly higher, noting that a litre in Bulgaria can be about 40 euro cents cheaper. Residents of Giurgiu and nearby areas often cross into Ruse to buy diesel or petrol, she explained, adding that she also purchases cigarettes during her visits.
Another Romanian driver, Romeo, also pointed to the large price gap between the two countries. According to him, diesel in Romania is close to 2 euros per litre, while in Bulgaria it costs roughly 1.50 euros. Petrol prices are also around 2 euros in Romania, making everyday expenses noticeably higher there.
Because of these savings, many Romanian motorists are willing to absorb additional costs linked to the trip. Crossing the Danube Bridge between Ruse and Giurgiu costs nearly 6 euros in tolls for a round journey, and ongoing repair works on the bridge often cause long delays. Despite this, drivers continue to travel to Bulgaria, calculating that the lower fuel prices still make the journey financially worthwhile.
