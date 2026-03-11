Bulgarian Military Explained the F-16 Training Flights Seen Over Sofia

Training flights involving Bulgaria’s F-16 fighter jets were carried out over Sofia yesterday, with several of the aircraft seen flying above the capital. Images circulating on social media indicate that four of the eight F-16s delivered to Bulgaria last year took part in the exercise.

According to available information, the flights were part of drills simulating a landing approach at a civilian airport. The practice was conducted at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, which has also hosted American logistical military aircraft since the middle of February.

The presence of those U.S. aircraft has fueled political debate in Bulgaria, particularly speculation about whether they could be connected to American military operations against Iran. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense rejected such suggestions, stressing that the training flights of the Bulgarian F-16s have no connection to the situation in the Middle East. Officials had already clarified earlier that the American planes stationed at the airport are used for logistical purposes and are not involved in combat missions.

Bulgaria has possessed eight F-16 fighter jets for nearly a year. The aircraft, however, are still undergoing the process of being integrated and mastered by the Bulgarian Air Force, with crews continuing their training. At this stage the fighters have not yet completed the procedures required to take part in the country’s air policing and airspace protection missions.

Despite their appearance in the skies over the capital during the training exercise, it remains uncertain whether the F-16s will participate in the traditional military parade held in Sofia on May 6.

Air Force Commander Major General Nikolay Rusev also commented on the flights in a post on social media. Referring to criticism directed at the Air Force, he wrote that the day’s events showed that the aircraft are indeed flying, that Bulgaria has pilots capable of operating them, and that they are even flying in pairs. He concluded his message with greetings to those who continue to attack the Air Force.

Separately, the Ministry of Defense recently indicated that the arrival of the second batch of eight F-16 fighters expected for Bulgaria will likely be postponed by about a year.