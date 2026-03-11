Expert Warns: Bulgaria’s Airports Lack Anti-Drone Systems, Raising Risk of Accidents

Engineer Stoyko Topalov, president of the International Association for Combating Drones, has warned that Bulgaria currently lacks anti-drone systems at its airports, a gap that could lead to serious accidents. His comments came after reports of drones near Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia forced the temporary closure of airspace for two days and the rerouting of flights. According to Topalov, such incidents are unlikely to be mere accidents or negligence, particularly given that the drones were reportedly operated during hours of darkness, which suggests deliberate provocations.

Topalov outlined several possible motives behind these actions, including testing airport security responses or signaling the need for anti-drone systems. He noted that no official information indicates that Bulgaria has purchased or implemented such systems in the past year, even following the recent airport incidents. Highlighting the danger, he explained that even small drones can inflict catastrophic damage on aircraft, potentially causing crashes.

Globally, drone operations near airports are prohibited, and many drones come with built-in restrictions, but these can be bypassed if the devices are hacked. In some countries, specialized authorities use technical measures such as video surveillance and radio frequency sensors to constantly monitor drone activity. These systems are capable of detecting both standard drones and modified devices.

Topalov stressed that the optimal solution for Bulgaria would be a national integrated anti-drone system compatible with both civilian and military needs, as well as NATO standards. He emphasized that such a system would need to be continuously updated to remain effective and ensure maximum protection of the country’s airspace.