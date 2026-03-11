Rising Gas and Oil Costs Signal Inflation Risks for Bulgaria in Q2 2026

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:06
Bulgaria: Rising Gas and Oil Costs Signal Inflation Risks for Bulgaria in Q2 2026

Rising tensions in the Middle East are already putting pressure on global energy markets, and economists warn that Bulgaria is likely to feel the impact through higher inflation in the second quarter of 2026, BNR reports. On Monday, March 9, European natural gas futures surged by 30% to over 69 euros per megawatt-hour, marking the highest level since early 2023. The spike comes after last week’s 67% rise, reflecting continued market uncertainty as winter draws to a close with EU gas storage significantly depleted. The need to replenish reserves is intensifying competition for liquefied natural gas, particularly from major importers such as China, India, and Japan.

Bulgarian economist Rumen Galabinov noted on the radio that while the country will experience rising gas prices, the impact will be milder compared with nations heavily reliant on imported natural gas for households and industry. He stressed that Bulgaria, as a Eurozone member, has been evaluated alongside other EU economies in 2026, a year that began with plans for ambitious structural reforms aimed at boosting growth and competitiveness across Europe. However, recent military developments, especially the escalation in Iran and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have shifted attention to international instability, with markets responding to rising crude oil prices. Prolonged conflict could strain not only European economies but also Asian markets, particularly China, India, and South Korea.

Galabinov predicted further increases in gasoline and diesel prices over the coming months. He highlighted Bulgaria’s ability to offset some of the pressure through its diversified energy mix, which includes nuclear power, renewable sources, and imports. Black Sea crude oil supplies and electricity balancing capacities can also help mitigate price shocks. Nevertheless, disruptions in Qatari LNG supplies, although limited in impact, add to the uncertainty. Overall, he foresees a gradual but inevitable rise in inflation in Bulgaria.

Trade unions tracking domestic fuel prices have already reported a 13% increase at gas stations. Atanas Katsarchev, chief economist at the Confederation of Labor “Podkrepa,” explained the direct link between fuel costs and inflation: a 10% increase in fuel prices generally translates into a 1% rise in overall inflation. He warned that with no active budget in place and uncertain oil supplies, Bulgaria faces significant economic risks. Citizens may see rising prices in the coming weeks, and government measures will be crucial to protect incomes. The Consumer Protection Commission has begun inspections, signaling heightened scrutiny, but immediate policy action remains unclear. The evolving conflict and its effects on energy markets underscore the need for preparedness and contingency planning at both the state and household levels.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Middle East, Bulgaria, inflation

Related Articles:

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions.

Society » Environment | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05

Bulgaria Cancels MiG-29 Engine Repair Tender

A public procurement procedure aimed at repairing up to ten engines for Bulgaria’s MiG-29 fighter jets has been cancelled after no companies submitted applications to participate

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:05

Daylight Saving 2026: When and Why Bulgaria Switches to Summer Time

On Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at 03:00 a.m., Bulgaria will switch to summer time. Clocks will be moved forward by one hour, meaning we will lose an hour of sleep.

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:01

Bulgarian Prosecutors: No Evidence of Outsiders in Petrohan Death Case

Evidence collected so far in the investigation into the deaths linked to the Petrohan case has not altered the initial conclusion that no outside individuals were present at the crime scenes, Sofia Deputy Appellate Prosecutor Nataliya Nikolova said on Wed

Crime | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:35

Bulgaria to Give Easter Bonuses to 1.6 Million Pensioners

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov announced on Wednesday that approximately 1.6 million pensioners in Bulgaria will receive special Easter supplements this year. The payments will be provided as a one-time bonus ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday, w

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:30

Bulgaria Faces Sharp Price Hike for Driving Courses Amid New Rules and Oil Crisis

Bulgaria is set to see significant changes in driving courses, which will include mandatory night driving, updated technical standards, and stricter oversight

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Thursday Forecast in Bulgaria: Morning Fog, Afternoon Temperatures Up to 18°C

Over the next 24 hours, Bulgaria will experience largely stable weather conditions.

Society » Environment | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05

Daylight Saving 2026: When and Why Bulgaria Switches to Summer Time

On Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at 03:00 a.m., Bulgaria will switch to summer time. Clocks will be moved forward by one hour, meaning we will lose an hour of sleep.

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:01

Bulgaria to Give Easter Bonuses to 1.6 Million Pensioners

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gurov announced on Wednesday that approximately 1.6 million pensioners in Bulgaria will receive special Easter supplements this year. The payments will be provided as a one-time bonus ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday, w

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:30

Bulgaria Faces Sharp Price Hike for Driving Courses Amid New Rules and Oil Crisis

Bulgaria is set to see significant changes in driving courses, which will include mandatory night driving, updated technical standards, and stricter oversight

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 13:44

Bulgaria's Weather on Wednesday: Sunshine and Temperatures Up to 18 Degrees

On Wednesday, March 11, Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny weather with daytime temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Mornings will be colder, and in parts of Eastern Bulgaria, fog a

Society » Environment | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria’s Defiant Stand: How a Nation United to Save 50,000 Jews from the Holocaust

In Sofia, President Iliana Yotova participated in official commemorations at the Memorial Plaques of the Rescuers of Bulgarian Jews next to the St. Sophia Cathedral and at the Monument of Salvation in the St. Kliment Ohridski Garden

Society » Culture | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria