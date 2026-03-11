Bulgaria's Weather on Wednesday: Sunshine and Temperatures Up to 18 Degrees

March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Weather on Wednesday: Sunshine and Temperatures Up to 18 Degrees Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Wednesday, March 11, Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny weather with daytime temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Mornings will be colder, and in parts of Eastern Bulgaria, fog and low clouds are likely.

The night before Wednesday will be largely clear and calm. Some areas in Eastern Bulgaria may experience reduced visibility and lingering low clouds after midnight. Temperatures will drop to between minus 3° and 2°, with Sofia seeing a minimum around minus 1°.

Sunshine will dominate the western and central regions throughout the day. In the east, visibility will improve gradually before noon as low clouds dissipate, giving way to mostly sunny conditions later, accompanied by occasional high clouds. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the east-northeast. Daytime highs will range between 13° and 18°, while the Black Sea coast will be cooler at 8°–11°. Sofia can expect a maximum around 15°.

Mountain areas will enjoy predominantly sunny conditions. Eastern Stara Planina, Strandzha, and Sakar will see more cloud cover. Winds will be light from the east-southeast, with moderate gusts from the south-southeast in the highest peaks. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 10° at 1200 meters and 2° at 2000 meters.

Morning fog and low clouds will affect parts of the coast, but sunshine will prevail for most of the day. Moderate east-northeast winds will blow, with temperatures rising to 8°–11°. Sea water temperatures will be between 6° and 8°, and the sea conditions are expected to be around 3 points.

The forecast indicates that mostly sunny conditions will persist in the coming days. Morning fog and low clouds may continue in Eastern Bulgaria and along the Danube. Nighttime lows will stay between minus 2° and 3°, while daytime highs will range from 13° to 18°.

