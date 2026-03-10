Nikola Tsolov Shakes Up Formula 2: Bulgarian Teen Now a Top F1 Prospect

Nikola Tsolov has emerged as a top contender in the 2026 Formula 2 season, following his victory in the opening race in Melbourne, Australia. Driving for Campos Racing, the 19-year-old Bulgarian leads the standings with 25 points, quickly becoming a focal point in season previews and expert analyses.

The next rounds are scheduled for Bahrain on April 11–12 and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a week later, though both events remain uncertain due to regional developments. Tsolov, who began the season ranked eighth in bookmakers’ odds for the Formula 2 title, has already climbed to fourth, reflecting his growing reputation not only as a championship favorite but also as a potential future Formula 1 driver. His rapid progression through Formula 3 and early success in Formula 2 positions him for the highest level of motorsport, despite his youth.

Brazilian Rafael Camara, driving for Invicta Racing, remains the favorite for the title. Having won the Formula 3 championship last season, Camara’s team aims for a third consecutive triumph at Formula 2, following the victories of Gabriel Bortoleto in 2024, now in F1, and Leonardo Fornaroli in 2025, who currently serves as McLaren’s reserve driver. Camara is already under close observation by Ferrari as a promising talent for the top tier.

Specialized publication The Race highlights four drivers most likely to make the jump to Formula 1 in the near future:

Colton Herta (25, USA, Hitech) – After a pause in his career following IndyCar success, Herta is now serving as a rookie test driver for Cadillac while competing in Formula 2. A strong season could finally secure him an F1 seat.

Rafa Camara (20, Brazil, Invicta) – The former F3 champion is among the favorites in Formula 2 and is closely monitored by Ferrari, regarded as an exceptional young talent.

Alex Dunne (20, Ireland, Rodin) – Finishing fifth last season, Dunne is a strong contender for the Formula 2 title. A contract scandal last year delayed his F1 prospects, but his talent makes a top-level promotion highly likely.

Nikola Tsolov (19, Bulgaria, Campos) – Having been Camara’s main rival in Formula 3, Tsolov’s win in Australia marks him as a rising star. Backed by Red Bull, his performances are carefully tracked, and a potential F1 promotion could come within two years if his progress continues.

Tsolov’s debut victory in Melbourne signals the start of what may be a remarkable Formula 2 season, with both championship ambitions and the possibility of joining the elite ranks of Formula 1 on the horizon.