Von der Leyen Warns EU: Turning Away From Nuclear Was a Strategic Error

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the European Union’s decision to reduce its reliance on nuclear energy a strategic misstep, highlighting the bloc’s dependence on imported fossil fuels. Speaking at the Second International Nuclear Energy Summit in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, she emphasized that turning away from nuclear power meant losing a reliable, low-carbon, and cost-effective source of electricity. Bulgaria was represented at the summit by caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, who was welcomed in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Von der Leyen noted that in 1990, nuclear energy accounted for roughly one-third of the EU’s electricity production, whereas today its share has fallen to nearly 15 percent. To address this decline and strengthen energy security, the EU plans to promote the development of small modular reactors, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports and modernize its energy infrastructure.

The European Commission president announced a €200 million EU guarantee to support investment in these small modular reactors, with funding sourced from the EU Emissions Trading System. She outlined a goal for this technology to become operational in the early 2030s, positioning Europe to participate in what she described as a global nuclear energy resurgence.

Von der Leyen also pointed to the recent spike in energy prices driven by conflicts in the Middle East as a stark reminder of the EU’s vulnerability as an importer of oil and gas. She stressed that alongside renewable energy development, nuclear power remains a crucial component for securing affordable and sustainable electricity for Europe.