Bulgaria Among EU Leaders for Lowest Electricity and Gas Prices, Eurostat Confirms

Business » ENERGY | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:51
Electricity and natural gas prices in Bulgaria remain among the lowest in the European Union, according to the latest figures published by the European statistics agency Eurostat for the first half of 2025. The data show that Bulgarian households pay significantly less for electricity compared to the EU average. Across the Union, the average household electricity price stood at 28.7 euros per 100 kilowatt hours (kWh), while in Bulgaria the price was just 13 euros for the same amount of energy, more than two times lower than the European average.

Only two EU countries reported lower household electricity prices during that period. In Hungary the cost was 10.4 euros per 100 kWh, while in Malta it reached 12.4 euros. At the opposite end of the scale were several Western European states where electricity costs were considerably higher. Germany recorded the highest prices in the European Union at 38.4 euros per 100 kWh. Belgium followed with 35.7 euros, while Denmark ranked third with household electricity prices of 34.8 euros for the same quantity of energy.

Eurostat’s statistics also cover electricity prices for non-household consumers, including businesses and industrial users. On average across the EU, companies paid about 19 euros per 100 kWh in the first six months of 2025. In Bulgaria the price was considerably lower at 12.7 euros per 100 kWh. Several countries reported even lower costs for businesses, including Finland with 8 euros per 100 kWh, Norway with 8.2 euros, Sweden with 9.6 euros and Denmark with 12.4 euros. The most expensive electricity for non-household consumers was recorded in Ireland, where prices reached 27.3 euros per 100 kWh. Italy followed with 23.4 euros and Cyprus with 23.2 euros.

The Eurostat data also provide a comparison of natural gas prices. For households across the European Union, the average price of gas in the first half of 2025 stood at 11.4 euros per 100 kWh. For non-household users the average was lower, at 6.6 euros per 100 kWh. Bulgaria’s figures again placed the country among those with comparatively low energy costs. Household consumers in Bulgaria paid around 7.7 euros per 100 kWh for natural gas. Lower household gas prices were recorded in a limited number of countries, including Hungary at 3.1 euros, Croatia at 4.6 euros, Romania at 5.6 euros, Slovakia at 5.9 euros and Lithuania at 6.7 euros.

In the case of non-household gas consumption, Bulgaria recorded the lowest prices in the entire European Union. Businesses paid only 4.7 euros per 100 kWh, making the country the most affordable location for natural gas use among EU member states according to Eurostat’s latest statistics.

