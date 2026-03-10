Bulgaria Seeks Next EU Cash: Acting PM Tells von der Leyen Work on Payments Is Accelerating

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris, focusing on Bulgaria’s progress under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the upcoming payments expected from the European Union. According to the government press service, Gyurov assured the Commission chief that the caretaker cabinet is making every effort to ensure that the country meets the required milestones so that the next tranches of funding can be received on schedule. He stressed that the administration is working intensively to complete the measures necessary to submit the request for the fourth payment and intends to maintain the same pace in preparation for the fifth installment as well.

The meeting took place shortly before the opening of the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in the French capital. The forum, which has drawn a number of European leaders, is being held under heightened security conditions. Bulgarian participation includes not only the prime minister but also caretaker Energy Minister Traycho Traykov, who is part of the official delegation. The gathering is focused on the future development of nuclear power and the modernization of Europe’s electricity grid at a time when energy security and climate policies remain central issues for the continent.

During the conversation with von der Leyen, Gyurov underlined the caretaker government’s commitment to meeting the timetable for implementing reforms and investments required under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The goal, he said, is to ensure that Bulgaria continues to absorb European funds effectively and without delays. The government considers the timely fulfillment of these obligations essential for maintaining the country’s access to the planned financing.

While in Paris, the prime minister is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral discussions with other European leaders. Among them is a planned one-on-one meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, as part of broader diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the summit.

The conference itself is taking place against the backdrop of growing concern about the future of global electricity supply. Forecasts indicate that electricity consumption worldwide could double by the middle of the century, increasing the pressure on governments to expand reliable and low-emission energy sources. This trend has renewed interest in nuclear power in many countries, even though in previous years several governments had considered phasing out nuclear generation.

Currently more than 400 nuclear reactors operate around the world, producing roughly nine percent of global electricity. Experts participating in the discussions argue that nuclear energy could play a significant role in the transition toward a low-carbon economy, providing stable electricity generation while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

At the summit in Paris, Gyurov was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the event, and by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The discussions are expected to address both the future expansion of nuclear capacity and the need for stronger electricity networks capable of supporting Europe’s long-term energy transformation.