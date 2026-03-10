Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office: EPPO Confirmed Serious Violations by Teodora Georgieva

The Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office has issued a detailed institutional statement responding to what it described as political attacks against both the national prosecution service and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO). The reaction follows the removal of Bulgarian European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva from her position for violations confirmed by the EPPO. According to the prosecution, the actions of Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Andrey Yankulov have harmed the reputation of both institutions. The statement argues that such conduct undermines the prestige of the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office and interferes with the authority of the European Prosecutor’s Office, emphasizing that the disciplinary procedure confirming Georgieva’s violations represents an unprecedented development during Bulgaria’s 19 years of membership in the European Union.

In its position, the leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office stressed that its work is carried out strictly within the framework of the Constitution, the Law on the Judiciary, and European legal standards, while respecting judicial independence and the principle of separation of powers. It warned that the spread of unverified accusations damages not only individual magistrates but also the credibility of the entire judiciary. The institution expressed concern that such claims are being promoted publicly by individuals who present themselves as experts in justice but who should understand the consequences of spreading allegations without verification. According to the prosecution, these actions may amount to an attempt to exert improper influence on ongoing judicial and pre-trial proceedings that are of high public interest.

The Prosecutor’s Office also provided details of its communication with the EPPO. At the initiative of European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi, cooperation between the two institutions intensified in 2025, including written correspondence and the exchange of documents. On April 30, 2025, Bulgaria’s Permanent Representation to the European institutions in Brussels forwarded a letter from Kovesi to Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov. In it, the EPPO chief requested information and witness testimony related to criminal proceedings concerning the Bulgarian representative in the European Prosecutor’s Office. Kovesi noted that the EPPO had opened a case concerning suspected corruption involving the Bulgarian European prosecutor after receiving a report from a private individual on October 24, 2023. The request also referred to a media publication from March 10, 2025, which mentioned a letter and a video recording of a conversation between Georgieva and the fugitive businessman Petyo Petrov, known as “Pepi Evroto.”

Following permission from the supervising prosecutor under Article 198 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Sarafov responded to Kovesi on June 3, 2025. His reply included a five-page report prepared in connection with pre-trial proceedings launched on April 25, 2025 by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation concerns suspicions that between early 2020 and March 2025 a public official used her position as both a judge in the Anti-Corruption Commission court structure and as a European prosecutor to obtain illegal financial benefits. According to the report, witness testimony from three individuals claims that Petyo Petrov allegedly provided monthly payments of 10,000 leva (5,000 euros) to a magistrate referred to as “Teddy Evroto.” The Bulgarian prosecution also released files containing its correspondence with Kovesi and the report itself after receiving authorization to disclose the information.

The statement further addressed Georgieva’s own position. She has acknowledged visiting the controversial “Eight Dwarfs” location several times and meeting Petrov, though she insists these visits were out of curiosity and denies ever receiving money from him. Georgieva has also stated that the European Prosecutor’s Office has not filed formal charges against her, saying that she has only received remarks. Recently she submitted a report to the Minister of Justice claiming she had been subjected to pressure, suggesting that the pressure came from Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov.

In response, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office reiterated that it will continue exercising its legal powers regardless of political pressure or attempts to discredit the judiciary. It said that if the Ministry of Justice possesses evidence supporting its claims, it should immediately submit the materials to the competent authorities so they can be examined according to legal procedures. The prosecution also firmly rejected allegations that recordings of the conversation between Georgieva and Petyo "Evroto" were leaked by the Prosecutor’s Office or by the Prosecutor General’s office, calling such claims false and defamatory attempts to drag the institution into unfounded speculation.

The leadership of the Prosecutor’s Office added that it would inform European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi and European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath about the actions of Minister Yankulov, which it says effectively attempt to discredit the disciplinary procedure carried out by the EPPO. The prosecution also expressed appreciation to prosecutors, investigators, judges and court staff across Bulgaria who continue performing their duties despite what it described as unlawful political pressure.

Finally, the institution criticized what it called the public legitimization by the acting justice minister of a person who allegedly organized protests and disturbances inside the Sofia Courthouse and called for limiting citizens’ access to justice. According to the prosecution, these actions occurred shortly after a meeting between the minister and the individual at the Ministry of Justice. The Prosecutor’s Office reminded Yankulov that under the law he bears responsibility for the security of judicial buildings and for preventing actions that disrupt the functioning of the judiciary.