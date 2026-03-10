Bulgarian Politics: Radev Rejects Claims of Hiding, Calls on Government to Confront Rising Risks

Former President Rumen Radev, who is leading the Progressive Bulgaria coalition in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 19, criticized the caretaker government for underestimating the risks facing the country following the strikes against Iran. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and his economic team, Radev said that households and small businesses are already feeling the strain from rising bills during the first two months of the year. He called on the government to “get its head out of the sand” and conduct a thorough assessment of Bulgaria’s reserves of crude oil, liquid fuels, and gas, as well as to track electricity production and pricing from producer to end consumer.

Radev described the military intervention in the Middle East as unilateral and without a UN mandate, warning that Europe is paying the price through higher energy costs, inflation, risks of terrorism, and increased instability. He expressed hope that the G7 would release reserves to mitigate the oil price crisis and stressed that convening a National Security Advisory Council falls within Vice President Iliana Yotova’s prerogative. He also noted that Bulgaria’s military modernization has slowed, leaving the country dependent on neighboring states for security support.

On the political front, Radev addressed speculation about his participation in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that he will not avoid parliamentary duties. “I have not hidden anything. I will participate in the lists. I will be in parliament, not from the couch,” he stated, referring indirectly to critics such as Slavi Trifonov of “There is Such a People.” While he declined to disclose the candidate lists, he reiterated that Progressive Bulgaria will comply with legal deadlines to present both the lists and the electoral program.

Radev also criticized past government messaging, saying that citizens were misled last year about the euro and are now being misinformed about the direct threats stemming from the Middle East conflict. He urged the caretaker government to openly acknowledge the challenges ahead and take immediate steps to stabilize energy supplies and prices for households and businesses. The former president warned that unilateral military interventions often escalate and result in long-term instability, emphasizing that Europe has already become one of the main victims of such operations.