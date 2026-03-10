Ukraine Strikes Back: Forces Break Through Russian Lines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

World » UKRAINE | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:34
Bulgaria: Ukraine Strikes Back: Forces Break Through Russian Lines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian forces have achieved significant advances on the Oleksandrivka front in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, marking the culmination of months of careful planning and preparatory operations. The breakthrough follows initial assaults in late 2025 on the Huliaipole front, aimed at weakening Russian positions. According to Dmytro “Perun” Filatov, commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, the offensive actions near Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole were part of a broader coordinated plan, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Filatov explained that the regiment conducted flanking strikes in areas between Dobropillia and Nove Zaporizhzhia to pressure Russian forces and create favorable conditions for the eventual liberation of the region. Using mechanized vehicles, Ukrainian units penetrated up to 12 kilometers into Russian lines, though Filatov described these advances as “minor successes” rather than a full counteroffensive, emphasizing that their purpose was to stabilize tactical positions and respond to Russian redeployments ahead of the anticipated spring campaign.

The 2nd Battalion of the 95th Airmobile Brigade, led by Anton Derliuk, joined the operation in late January, focusing on pushing Russian forces from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The battalion moved under cover of snow and fog, neutralizing reconnaissance units and drone operators to blind the enemy. Derliuk reported surrounding roughly 60 Russian soldiers, capturing three prisoners, and eliminating the remainder of the encircled forces. His unit advanced 10–11 kilometers beyond the established line of contact, demonstrating the effectiveness of infantry operations and the high level of soldier training. Overall, Ukrainian commanders estimate that the recaptured and cleared territory along the Oleksandrivka front spans 300-450 square kilometers, though the names of liberated settlements remain undisclosed. Journalistic reports suggest initial progress in southern Dnipropetrovsk villages such as Vyshneve, Yehorivka, and Pershotravneve, with further advances pushing Russian forces back from neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast settlements, including Novoiehorivka, Novoivanivka, and Pavlivka. Consolidation of these gains, however, remains an ongoing challenge.

Major General Oleksandr Komarenko, head of the Main Operations Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff, confirmed that more than 400 square kilometers of territory have been cleared of Russian forces, with only a few settlements remaining contested. He highlighted that the operation was meticulously coordinated, involving airborne assault units, mechanized brigades, and ground assault troops working in concert. Despite progress, Komarenko noted that the situation on the front remains complex, particularly in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivsk directions where Russian forces have concentrated their main units. The offensive has, however, alleviated pressure in adjacent areas, including Pokrovska and Myrnograd, as Russian focus shifted toward Oleksandrivka. Looking ahead to the spring campaign, Komarenko stressed that Ukraine’s priorities will include consolidating positions in Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivsk, and Zaporizhzhia, while Russian forces continue to attempt territorial control in Luhansk, Donetsk, and parts of Dnipropetrovsk. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian positions have faced intense enemy attacks involving missiles, kamikaze drones, aircraft, and artillery, while defenders have targeted key Russian infrastructure, including equipment concentrations and drone control points.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

Washington Weighing a Rollback of Oil Sanctions on Russia

Trump and Putin connected by phone for the first time this year, holding what the Kremlin described as a substantive conversation covering the war in Iran, the situation in Ukraine, and Venezuela's role in global oil markets.

World » Russia | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 10:06

Ukraine Rises as Drone Defense Hub: Zelensky Confirms 11 Countries Seeking Kyiv’s Expertise

President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukraine has received 11 requests from other countries seeking assistance in countering Shahed-type attack drones, highlighting Kyiv’s growing role as an expert in drone defense.

World » Ukraine | March 9, 2026, Monday // 16:35

Ukraine-Hungary Feud Escalates - Zelensky’s Threats Ignite Brussels Outrage

The European Union and Hungarian opposition figures have sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over recent comments directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, describing them as a threat

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2026, Friday // 18:39

Ukraine Accuses Hungary of Taking Bank Employees Hostage and Seizing Millions in Cash and Gold

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has accused Hungary of detaining seven Ukrainian citizens in Budapest, describing the situation as hostage-taking and alleging that large sums of money and valuables were seized.

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2026, Friday // 09:18

Ukraine Offers Drone Interceptors to Gulf States as Cheaper Shield Against Iranian Shaheds

The Pentagon and several Gulf nations are exploring the acquisition of Ukrainian-made drone interceptors to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to sources from Ukraine’s defense industry.

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:47

Trump Says He Wants Ukraine War Ended Within a Month in Call with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone conversation that he is eager to reach a peace agreement swiftly, expressing a preference for ending the war within a month

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Rises as Drone Defense Hub: Zelensky Confirms 11 Countries Seeking Kyiv’s Expertise

President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukraine has received 11 requests from other countries seeking assistance in countering Shahed-type attack drones, highlighting Kyiv’s growing role as an expert in drone defense.

World » Ukraine | March 9, 2026, Monday // 16:35

Ukraine-Hungary Feud Escalates - Zelensky’s Threats Ignite Brussels Outrage

The European Union and Hungarian opposition figures have sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over recent comments directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, describing them as a threat

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2026, Friday // 18:39

Ukraine Accuses Hungary of Taking Bank Employees Hostage and Seizing Millions in Cash and Gold

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has accused Hungary of detaining seven Ukrainian citizens in Budapest, describing the situation as hostage-taking and alleging that large sums of money and valuables were seized.

World » Ukraine | March 6, 2026, Friday // 09:18

Ukraine Offers Drone Interceptors to Gulf States as Cheaper Shield Against Iranian Shaheds

The Pentagon and several Gulf nations are exploring the acquisition of Ukrainian-made drone interceptors to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to sources from Ukraine’s defense industry.

World » Ukraine | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 16:47

Trump Says He Wants Ukraine War Ended Within a Month in Call with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone conversation that he is eager to reach a peace agreement swiftly, expressing a preference for ending the war within a month

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:10

Zelensky Appeals to Trump: “Stay on Our Side”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an urgent appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to remain firmly committed to supporting Ukraine as the conflict with Russia enters its fifth year

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria