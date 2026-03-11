Greece Offers Vouchers and Tax Cuts to Offset Rising Fuel and Food Prices

The Greek government is preparing a set of support measures to help households and businesses cope with rapidly rising fuel and food prices. Members of the ruling conservative party have confirmed that fuel vouchers are in the works, with media reports suggesting the payments could be worth somewhere between €50 and €100 per person. The scheme is aimed specifically at lower-income households, while businesses in the production sector are set to receive relief in the form of tax reductions rather than direct payments.

The opposition has taken a more aggressive stance, calling for either a temporary suspension of fuel excise duties or the introduction of an outright price cap.

Separately, the Finance Ministry has announced a €400 million programme targeting high food prices, again directed at those on lower incomes. Eligible recipients will be issued food vouchers redeemable at participating grocery stores included in the scheme.