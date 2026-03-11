Greece Offers Vouchers and Tax Cuts to Offset Rising Fuel and Food Prices

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 12:10
Bulgaria: Greece Offers Vouchers and Tax Cuts to Offset Rising Fuel and Food Prices @Pixabay

The Greek government is preparing a set of support measures to help households and businesses cope with rapidly rising fuel and food prices. Members of the ruling conservative party have confirmed that fuel vouchers are in the works, with media reports suggesting the payments could be worth somewhere between €50 and €100 per person. The scheme is aimed specifically at lower-income households, while businesses in the production sector are set to receive relief in the form of tax reductions rather than direct payments.

The opposition has taken a more aggressive stance, calling for either a temporary suspension of fuel excise duties or the introduction of an outright price cap.

Separately, the Finance Ministry has announced a €400 million programme targeting high food prices, again directed at those on lower incomes. Eligible recipients will be issued food vouchers redeemable at participating grocery stores included in the scheme.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, support, fuel, vouchers

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fuel Prices Could Rise Depending on Duration of the Middle East Crisis

The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East is expected to influence fuel prices in Bulgaria with a lag of approximately 7 to 14 days, potentially pushing inflation in the country up by around 0.6%, according to economist Assoc. Prof. Shteryo Nozharo

Business » Energy | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 08:00

Bulgaria Has Fuel for 90 Days

Bulgaria currently has sufficient reserves of motor fuels and raw materials to cover normal domestic consumption for more than three months, Deputy Finance Minister Stanimir Mihaylov told lawmakers during an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly

Business » Energy | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:30

Botas Deal Drives Bulgaria’s Energy Costs Up 15% - More Than Middle East Crisis

Energy expert Nikolay Kacharov, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, highlighted that Bulgaria’s energy costs have risen significantly due to contractual obligations, even before considering increased gas prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:00

Fuel Prices Rising in Bulgaria: Government Demands Clarity on Reserves and Deliveries

Energy Minister Traycho Traykov has held talks with representatives of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association to discuss developments on international energy markets and their impact on fuel prices in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:30

Hungary Bans Exports of Crude Oil and Certain Fuels

Hungary's government has moved to ban the export of crude oil, diesel, and 95-octane gasoline. Alongside this prohibition, the state plans to release fuel reserves sufficient to cover 45 days of domestic needs

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:15

Bulgarian Consumers Hit by Higher Costs: Services Soar, Fuel Follows

Bulgaria is seeing a notable rise in prices, with the latest monthly inflation reported at 0.3% and annual inflation at 3.3%, according to preliminary data for February released by Atanas Atanasov

Society | March 9, 2026, Monday // 13:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Turkey Deploys Patriot Missiles After Iranian Strikes, NATO Steps Up Defense

Turkey has begun deploying a Patriot missile defense system in the central part of the country following a new incident involving an Iranian ballistic missile that entered Turkish airspace

World » Southeast Europe | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:31

Serbia Halts Oil and Fuel Exports to Protect Domestic Market

The Serbian government has introduced a temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products used as motor fuels, following an extraordinary cabinet meeting held earlier today

World » Southeast Europe | March 9, 2026, Monday // 15:06

BREAKING: NATO Shoots Down Second Iranian Missile Over Turkey as Tensions Escalate

NATO air defense systems deployed in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted and destroyed a second ballistic missile launched from Iran after it entered Turkish airspace, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.

World » Southeast Europe | March 9, 2026, Monday // 14:37

Iran Denies Firing Missile at Turkey After NATO Intercepts Threat Over Mediterranean

Iran’s military has officially denied launching a missile toward Turkey, following reports that NATO forces intercepted a ballistic missile over the eastern Mediterranean

World » Southeast Europe | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 11:08

Erdogan Vows Swift Response After NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Over Turkey

Yesterday, a ballistic missile fired from Iran over Iraqi and Syrian airspace was intercepted by NATO air defense systems before entering Turkish territory

World » Southeast Europe | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 08:45

Turkey Clarifies Missile from Iran Was Not Targeting Its Territory

Turkish officials have clarified that the missile fired from Iran, which was intercepted by NATO air defense systems in the eastern Mediterranean, was not aimed at Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 16:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria