Turkey Deploys Patriot Missiles After Iranian Strikes, NATO Steps Up Defense

March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:31
Turkey has begun deploying a Patriot missile defense system in the central part of the country following a new incident involving an Iranian ballistic missile that entered Turkish airspace. The move comes a day after NATO forces intercepted a second missile launched from Iran, raising concerns about the security of the country’s borders and airspace.

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said that Ankara is working closely with NATO and allied partners to strengthen protective measures. Authorities noted that alongside national actions, the alliance has reinforced its collective air and missile defense posture. As part of these steps, the Patriot system is being positioned in the city of Malatya to enhance the protection of Turkish airspace.

Malatya is home to the Kurecik Air Base, a strategically important facility operated with the presence of U.S. troops. The base hosts a NATO early warning radar system capable of detecting missile launches from Iran. While Ankara has strongly rejected claims that data from the radar is shared with Israel, the facility’s role has nevertheless caused unease in Tehran.

The decision to deploy the Patriot system follows the interception of another Iranian ballistic missile by NATO forces. This incident prompted the United States to temporarily close its consulate in the southern Turkish city of Adana and advise American citizens to leave southeastern parts of the country.

Adana lies close to the Incirlik Air Base, another critical NATO installation where U.S. military personnel are stationed. The base is located only about 10 kilometers from the city. Kurecik, where the radar facility is situated, is roughly 350 kilometers northeast of Incirlik.

Since the start of the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, Tehran has carried out missile and drone strikes across different parts of the Middle East. Despite the interception of two missiles over Turkish territory within five days, Turkey itself has so far avoided direct attacks.

Following the first interception on March 4, NATO announced that it had reinforced its joint missile defense posture across the alliance, though specific operational details were not disclosed for security reasons.

Both Incirlik and Kurecik remain highly sensitive topics within Turkey. Tensions around these sites were highlighted when police detained three journalists who had filmed near Incirlik shortly after the Iranian strikes began, accusing them of committing crimes against national security.

