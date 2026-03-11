Bulgarian F-16s Fly Over Sofia - Not Related to Iran (VIDEO)

Bulgarian F-16s carried out training flights over Sofia on Tuesday, March 10, as part of a planned exercise organized by the Ministry of Defense. The activity took place at Vasil Levski Airport and involved low-level flights both individually and in pairs, designed to prepare crews for landing approaches at civilian airports across Bulgaria.

The Ministry emphasized that the flights were strictly for training purposes within the Bulgarian Air Force and bear no connection to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. According to officials, the exercise focused on ensuring that pilots maintain readiness for operational tasks involving civilian airport approaches.

Throughout the day, crews executed the scheduled maneuvers over the capital’s civil airport, practicing coordinated flights and honing techniques for precise landings. Authorities stressed that these operations are routine and entirely domestic in nature, serving the training needs of the Air Force without any link to international conflicts.

The Ministry of Defense reiterated that all procedures were conducted in line with standard safety protocols, and the flights were a part of the ongoing program to maintain high levels of preparedness among F-16 personnel. No incidents were reported during the exercises, confirming that the flights were controlled, professional, and purely operational.

This training forms part of broader efforts by Bulgaria to maintain the operational readiness of its air force, ensuring that crews remain capable of handling complex flight tasks over both military and civilian airfields.

