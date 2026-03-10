Trump Says Iran War Will End “Very Soon” - Tehran Fires Back: We Decide When It Ends

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end “very soon,” though he stopped short of providing a clear timeline and warned that the fighting could escalate if Tehran interferes with global oil supplies. Speaking to Republican lawmakers at his golf club near Miami, Trump said the United States is achieving “tremendous success” in the conflict but stressed that military operations will continue until all objectives are fulfilled.

The president described the intervention in the Middle East as a short mission intended to remove a major threat. However, he cautioned Iran against attempting to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. In a message posted later on Truth Social, Trump warned that if Iran blocks oil flows in the strait, the United States would respond with force far greater than what has been used so far. He added that Washington could strike targets whose destruction would make it extremely difficult for Iran to rebuild its capabilities, though he said he hopes such escalation will not be necessary.

Oil markets reacted sharply to developments in Iran’s leadership. Prices briefly climbed to their highest level since 2022 after Tehran appointed Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader following the death of his father. Investors interpreted the move as a sign that Iran intends to maintain a hardline stance as the war, launched by the United States and Israel, enters its second week. Later in the day, oil prices retreated and U.S. stock markets rose amid speculation that the conflict might not last long.

Iranian officials responded to Trump’s remarks with defiance. Ali Mohammad Naini, a spokesperson for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said that Iran itself would decide when the war ends. He also warned that Iranian forces would prevent oil exports from the region to countries aligned with the United States and Israel for as long as the conflict continues.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also ruled out negotiations with Washington for the time being. In an interview with the U.S. broadcaster PBS, he said Iran is ready to continue missile attacks for as long as necessary and confirmed that diplomatic talks with the United States are not currently under consideration.

The war has already disrupted global energy supplies and pushed fuel prices higher in the United States. The fighting has forced many foreign nationals to leave key business centers across the region, while millions of residents have sought shelter as airstrikes and missile attacks hit military installations, government facilities, oil and water infrastructure, hotels and even a school.

Trump reiterated that Washington’s goals in the war include destroying Iran’s missile program, eliminating its naval capabilities, preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons and cutting off financial support for regional proxy groups. Speaking to reporters, he said the United States is progressing faster than expected and is ahead of the original timetable for achieving those goals.

The president also defended the decision to launch the campaign, arguing that without the U.S.-led operation, Iran would have been close to obtaining nuclear weapons and expanding its influence across the Middle East. He said Operation Midnight Hammer had significantly set back Tehran’s plans.

Trump claimed that U.S. forces have already destroyed Iran’s air force, air defense systems, radar networks and telecommunications infrastructure, as well as several layers of military leadership. Nevertheless, he indicated that combat operations will continue until remaining objectives are accomplished.

Airstrikes continued across Iran on Monday, including what observers described as one of the most intense bombing raids on Tehran since the war began on February 28. Multiple explosions were heard across the capital, though Iranian media did not immediately report casualties or the extent of damage.

Israel also announced that it was conducting a large wave of strikes targeting the Iranian city of Isfahan, as well as sites in Tehran and southern Iran. The Israeli military said dozens of targets were hit, including facilities belonging to the Revolutionary Guard Corps and infrastructure connected to its drone operations.

At the same time, Israeli forces continued daily air operations in Lebanon, saying the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah members and their military infrastructure.

Iran has continued retaliatory attacks as well. Tehran launched several waves of missiles and drones against Israel and a number of Gulf states, while the Iran-backed Hezbollah group fired rockets from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Israeli authorities repeatedly warned residents about incoming missiles during the day. One person was killed in Israel on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities there to 11 since the war began.

According to the latest official figures, at least 1,230 people have died in Iran since the start of the conflict. In Lebanon, the death toll has reached 397. The fighting has also claimed the lives of seven U.S. service members.

Despite Trump’s prediction that the conflict could end soon, statements from Iranian officials suggest the war may continue for some time, with both sides signaling readiness to press on with military operations.