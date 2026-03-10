Bulgarian Snowboarder Malena Zamfirova Undergoes Major Operation After Czech Resort Accident

Bulgaria’s leading snowboard athlete Malena Zamfirova has undergone a major surgical procedure in a hospital in Graz, Austria. The intervention lasted more than six hours and was completed around 3 p.m. local time, according to information released by the Bulgarian Ski Federation.

Doctors explained that the operation was lengthy because it involved repairing a fracture of the femur. During the procedure, surgeons also stabilized her pelvis and removed the external fixators that had previously been placed to support both the pelvic area and the injured thigh. The chief surgeon reported that the surgery was successful and proceeded as planned.

Another medical intervention is expected later this week. This additional operation will focus on Zamfirova’s shoulder and will be carried out by a different specialist.

The surgery had originally been scheduled for Friday, March 6, but doctors postponed it after medical indicators showed that the athlete was not yet in condition to undergo the procedure.

Zamfirova was seriously injured after being struck from behind by another skier at the Špindlerův Mlýn resort in the Czech Republic, where she had arrived to compete in a World Cup event.

The Bulgarian Ski Federation expressed hope that the country’s top snowboarder will make a full recovery and soon return to the slopes in the form that fans know her for.