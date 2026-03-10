Europe Stands Ready to Tap Oil Reserves If Necessary

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Europe Stands Ready to Tap Oil Reserves If Necessary

European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis signaled that the EU is prepared to release its strategic oil reserves should the deteriorating situation in the Middle East demand it. The statement came after a meeting of EU finance and economy ministers, where the steep climb in global energy prices dominated much of the discussion.

Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis described the current state of affairs as deeply worrying. While he acknowledged that Europe's economy has the resilience to absorb short-term shocks, he cautioned that the bloc must brace for a prolonged stretch of instability - one that could bring supply disruptions, further energy price hikes, and inflationary knock-on effects.

Dombrovskis echoed that assessment, noting that although the European economy is fundamentally sound, it is operating under conditions of extreme global uncertainty. The scale of the impact, he said, will ultimately depend on how long the conflict drags on and how intense it becomes, with stagflation emerging as a real risk over a longer horizon.

He was particularly firm on the question of Russia, warning that Europe must not allow Moscow to exploit the chaos for its own gain. Securing energy supplies and reopening the Strait of Hormuz are priorities, he said, but so is keeping pressure on Russia to prevent it from fueling its war machine. Failure to do so, he argued, would undermine Ukraine, EU solidarity, and Western allies more broadly, given that Russia and Iran are effectively operating as partners.

Dombrovskis also noted that G7 energy ministers are due to meet the following day to take up the question of releasing oil stockpiles.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dombrovskis, EU, oil, reserves

Related Articles:

Von der Leyen Warns EU: Turning Away From Nuclear Was a Strategic Error

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the European Union’s decision to reduce its reliance on nuclear energy a strategic misstep, highlighting the bloc’s dependence on imported fossil fuels

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:15

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders for Lowest Electricity and Gas Prices, Eurostat Confirms

Electricity and natural gas prices in Bulgaria remain among the lowest in the European Union, according to the latest figures published by the European statistics agency Eurostat for the first half of 2025.

Business » Energy | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:51

Washington Weighing a Rollback of Oil Sanctions on Russia

Trump and Putin connected by phone for the first time this year, holding what the Kremlin described as a substantive conversation covering the war in Iran, the situation in Ukraine, and Venezuela's role in global oil markets.

World » Russia | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 10:06

Hungary Bans Exports of Crude Oil and Certain Fuels

Hungary's government has moved to ban the export of crude oil, diesel, and 95-octane gasoline. Alongside this prohibition, the state plans to release fuel reserves sufficient to cover 45 days of domestic needs

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:15

Serbia Halts Oil and Fuel Exports to Protect Domestic Market

The Serbian government has introduced a temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products used as motor fuels, following an extraordinary cabinet meeting held earlier today

World » Southeast Europe | March 9, 2026, Monday // 15:06

Europe’s Gas Prices Skyrocket 30% as Iran War Threatens Energy Security

Natural gas futures in Europe surged as much as 30% in early trading today, surpassing €69 per megawatt-hour, marking the highest level since January 2023

World » EU | March 9, 2026, Monday // 11:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Von der Leyen Warns EU: Turning Away From Nuclear Was a Strategic Error

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called the European Union’s decision to reduce its reliance on nuclear energy a strategic misstep, highlighting the bloc’s dependence on imported fossil fuels

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:15

Bulgaria Seeks Next EU Cash: Acting PM Tells von der Leyen Work on Payments Is Accelerating

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris, focusing on Bulgaria’s progress under the Recovery and Resilience Plan and the upcoming payments expected from the European Union

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:40

European Gas Prices Post Sharpest Single-Day Drop Since 2023

Natural gas prices across Europe fell sharply on Tuesday, dropping 16% to around €47 per megawatt-hour after spiking to a three-year high above €69/MWh the previous day.

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:27

Hungary Bans Exports of Crude Oil and Certain Fuels

Hungary's government has moved to ban the export of crude oil, diesel, and 95-octane gasoline. Alongside this prohibition, the state plans to release fuel reserves sufficient to cover 45 days of domestic needs

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:15

Sweden Prepares for Worst: Citizens Told to Expect Crisis and Keep Cash

Sweden is stepping up its preparations for potential crises or conflicts by creating stockpiles of essential supplies, including fuel, food, and power generators.

World » EU | March 9, 2026, Monday // 15:24

Europe’s Gas Prices Skyrocket 30% as Iran War Threatens Energy Security

Natural gas futures in Europe surged as much as 30% in early trading today, surpassing €69 per megawatt-hour, marking the highest level since January 2023

World » EU | March 9, 2026, Monday // 11:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria