Fuel Prices Rising in Bulgaria: Government Demands Clarity on Reserves and Deliveries

Business » ENERGY | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Fuel Prices Rising in Bulgaria: Government Demands Clarity on Reserves and Deliveries

Energy Minister Traycho Traykov has held talks with representatives of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association to discuss developments on international energy markets and their impact on fuel prices in Bulgaria. The meeting focused on fluctuations on global exchanges and the need for institutions to receive timely and reliable data about the state of the market.

According to Traykov, in a rapidly changing international environment the state must have clear information about maintained fuel reserves, current deliveries and the pricing and reporting methodologies used by companies. Such transparency, he said, would allow authorities to monitor developments more closely and respond if necessary. Representatives of the industry informed the minister about how existing reserves are currently being used.

The energy minister also pointed out that every participant in the supply chain contributes to the formation of the final price paid by consumers. From importers to the refinery, each step has an influence on the market. Traykov noted that while companies are entitled to pursue commercial profits, expectations remain that the refinery will take into account the interests of consumers when operating within the permitted margins.

Representatives of the oil sector stated that they are ready to work more closely with state institutions in order to ensure stability and predictability on the market. They also assured the minister that companies operating in the sector are not making speculative profits. Both sides agreed that the complicated international environment requires careful coordination of actions so that unnecessary turbulence is not created in the market. They expressed readiness to maintain an active dialogue and continue exchanging information.

Meanwhile, a report by Bulgarian National Radio shows that fuel prices in Bulgaria have already begun to rise. During an investigation in Sofia, employees at several gas stations confirmed that the prices of both diesel and gasoline have increased in recent days. According to their observations, the jump is already visible at the pumps.

Some residents of the capital expect further increases. One Sofia resident commented that price increases are almost inevitable in the current economic environment and that declines are rarely seen. He added that he continues to fill his car the same way as before, but doubts whether the country has effective mechanisms to influence the situation.

Another citizen questioned whether global developments should have such a strong effect on prices. In his view, the world does not rely solely on Iran or the conflict in the region for fuel supplies, since there are many producers and exporters. He wondered whether the government is acting in the interest of consumers.

A gas station employee offered a different observation, noting that despite the tensions in the Middle East people continue to refuel their cars. According to him, traffic has not decreased and drivers are still filling their tanks as usual. He added that for many Bulgarians the car remains one of the most important possessions after home and family.

According to fuel station data, prices of basic fuels have increased by around five to six stotinki per liter in just one week. Employees warn that this rise may continue if the conflict persists, as the initial market shock has not yet been fully felt. In their view, the effects could become more noticeable in the coming months if the war continues.

Rumen Radev from the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria also commented on the situation, saying the duration of the conflict involving Iran is the main factor worrying markets. He believes that the impact on final consumer prices, such as food products, would likely remain relatively limited, estimating a possible effect of around 0.1 to 0.2 percent. However, he noted that sectors such as agriculture could face stronger pressure due to the role of fuels in fertilizer production.

Radev confirmed that the rise in prices is already visible at gas stations. Since the start of the military operations involving Iran, gasoline prices in Bulgaria have increased by roughly seven to eight stotinki per liter, while diesel has risen by about ten stotinki. He compared this with developments in Germany, where gasoline has become 24 cents more expensive and diesel has risen by 38 cents.

He urged the public to trust the government’s statements about fuel reserves and quantities, noting that many countries, including Bulgaria, are currently better prepared for such situations. Authorities are attempting to limit disruptions as much as possible despite the nervousness in global markets.

According to Radev, Bulgaria’s oil supplies are not directly dependent on routes through the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz. Nevertheless, disruptions elsewhere affect the global balance. If shipments passing through the strait are hindered, buyers turn to alternative sources, which influences prices in other markets as well. He added that Asian demand plays a particularly strong role and that markets react sharply to political statements and expectations about how long the conflict may last.

Radev said there is already an action plan concerning the operation of the refinery and that the state possesses instruments to respond if necessary. In his view, supporting measures for fuels or gas are not currently the main issue, adding that the impact on electricity prices is more significant.

Developments in neighboring Greece illustrate how quickly fuel prices can react to geopolitical tensions. There, the cost of fuel has been rising daily. On the mainland, prices now range between 1.80 and 2 euros per liter, with forecasts suggesting that by the end of the week the price could reach 2 euros everywhere.

Fuel is traditionally more expensive on the Greek islands, where prices are at least 10 cents higher than on the mainland. In some areas they already range between 2 and 2.30 euros per liter. Diesel is currently sold for about 1.77 euros per liter.

The Greek government is considering several measures in response. Among them are stricter monitoring of gas stations, broader supervision of energy markets and controls over the availability of essential goods. Authorities are also discussing the possibility of issuing special vouchers to help low income households, pensioners and people with reduced working capacity cope with rising costs.

At the same time, global oil markets remain extremely volatile. Vasil Simov, executive director of the Sofia Stock Exchange, said that markets tend to react sharply whenever military conflicts erupt. He noted that within less than a day oil prices had surged from about 86 dollars per barrel to around 119 dollars before falling again to approximately 90 dollars by the end of the trading day.

According to Simov, prices were again slightly higher the following morning, reaching around 95 dollars per barrel. He expects a highly dynamic trading environment as political developments continue to influence supply expectations.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern for markets, as it could disrupt global oil shipments. Even if military tensions ease somewhat, uncertainty is likely to persist until the conflict ends more permanently. Simov warned that once a crisis begins, restoring stability can take time.

He also noted that trade in Russian oil has intensified in recent days, particularly between Russia and large buyers such as China and India. These countries continue to purchase Russian oil at prices significantly lower than the global benchmarks, while other states that avoid Russian supplies must buy from alternative sources at higher market prices.

For the time being, the Group of Seven countries has decided not to release strategic reserves. According to Simov, these reserves are intended for moments when a serious shortage emerges. At present, despite the tensions and disruptions in the region, global stocks have not yet reached the critical levels that would require their use.

Simov added that reduced production from Gulf countries could present a longer term challenge. Restarting or expanding oil production and transport after disruptions requires time, meaning the system cannot immediately return to its previous balance between supply and demand. Until that happens, uncertainty and volatility are likely to remain a defining feature of the energy markets.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, fuel, prices, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Expert Warns: Bulgaria’s Airports Lack Anti-Drone Systems, Raising Risk of Accidents

Engineer Stoyko Topalov, president of the International Association for Combating Drones, has warned that Bulgaria currently lacks anti-drone systems at its airports

Politics » Defense | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Daylight Saving 2026: When and Why Bulgaria Switches to Summer Time

On Sunday, March 29th, 2026, at 03:00 a.m., Bulgaria will switch to summer time. Clocks will be moved forward by one hour, meaning we will lose an hour of sleep.

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Rising Gas and Oil Costs Signal Inflation Risks for Bulgaria in Q2 2026

Rising tensions in the Middle East are already putting pressure on global energy markets, and economists warn that Bulgaria is likely to feel the impact through higher inflation in the second quarter of 2026

Society | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Fuel Prices Could Rise Depending on Duration of the Middle East Crisis

The ongoing military conflict in the Middle East is expected to influence fuel prices in Bulgaria with a lag of approximately 7 to 14 days, potentially pushing inflation in the country up by around 0.6%, according to economist Assoc. Prof. Shteryo Nozharo

Business » Energy | March 11, 2026, Wednesday // 08:00

Milk Crisis in Bulgaria: Consumers Suffer, Producers Barely Break Even

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has highlighted a troubling disparity in Bulgaria’s dairy sector: consumers face some of the highest prices for dairy products in the European Union, while local producers and processors struggle to s

Business » Industry | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:22

Bulgaria's Weather on Wednesday: Sunshine and Temperatures Up to 18 Degrees

On Wednesday, March 11, Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny weather with daytime temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Mornings will be colder, and in parts of Eastern Bulgaria, fog a

Society » Environment | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders for Lowest Electricity and Gas Prices, Eurostat Confirms

Electricity and natural gas prices in Bulgaria remain among the lowest in the European Union, according to the latest figures published by the European statistics agency Eurostat for the first half of 2025.

Business » Energy | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:51

Bulgaria Has Fuel for 90 Days

Bulgaria currently has sufficient reserves of motor fuels and raw materials to cover normal domestic consumption for more than three months, Deputy Finance Minister Stanimir Mihaylov told lawmakers during an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly

Business » Energy | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:30

Botas Deal Drives Bulgaria’s Energy Costs Up 15% - More Than Middle East Crisis

Energy expert Nikolay Kacharov, speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, highlighted that Bulgaria’s energy costs have risen significantly due to contractual obligations, even before considering increased gas prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 13:00

Bulgarian Fuel Prices Soar Up to 9% in a Week - And It’s Only the Start

Fuel costs in Bulgaria have jumped sharply over the past week, rising between 6 and 9 percent, according to data from the platform Fuelo.

Business » Energy | March 9, 2026, Monday // 11:01

Oil Explodes Past 100 Dollars as War Fears Grip Global Markets

Global oil markets opened the week with an abrupt surge in prices, pushing crude benchmarks above the symbolic USD 100 per barrel mark for the first time since the early stages of the war in Ukraine in 2022

Business » Energy | March 9, 2026, Monday // 08:22

Fuel Prices Lower in Bulgaria Than in Greece Despite Rising Global Oil Costs

One week after the start of the US and Israeli strikes against Iran, the effects are already visible on global oil markets. The escalation quickly influenced trading on international exchanges, where crude oil prices reacted to the rising uncertainty surr

Business » Energy | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria