Only 18 of Bulgaria’s 247 Bomb Shelters Ready for Immediate Use Amid Rising Tensions

Politics » DEFENSE | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 16:00
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, authorities have taken a closer look at Bulgaria’s bomb shelters, focusing on their availability and condition. Nationwide, there are 247 shelters that could be used in an emergency, according to the fire department. However, only 18 of these are in good technical condition and ready for immediate use. The remaining 229 are deemed satisfactory and could be brought into full readiness within a week.

In Sofia, the Lozenets district hosts a historic bunker last used during World War II. Spanning roughly 4 acres underground, the facility has two entrances, multiple rooms, and long corridors marked with directional arrows. Remnants of old sewage and ventilation systems remain visible. Some rooms appear designed for canteen use or other activities, while the majority are hallways. Konstantin Pavlov, mayor of Lozenets, explained that while the site could shelter several hundred people, upgrades to ventilation and lighting would be required. Plans exist to repurpose the bunker as a cultural venue in the future.

The country’s largest shelter is considered to be Sofia’s metro system, which stretches over 50 kilometers in tunnels. Nikolay Naydenov, director of “Metropolitan,” highlighted that emergency preparedness is ongoing, noting that platforms and tunnels could accommodate people, though accessibility factors such as wheelchairs would affect overall capacity.

In Blagoevgrad, one of three local bunkers sits beneath a building and dates back to the 1960s. Journalist Rumen Zherev, who lives above the site, recalled childhood visits when it was open and unlit. Renovations in the 1970s installed lighting, tables, and desks, and an armored door and ventilation system were added. The bunker is now locked and has not been accessed for years.

