Ukraine Rises as Drone Defense Hub: Zelensky Confirms 11 Countries Seeking Kyiv’s Expertise

President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukraine has received 11 requests from other countries seeking assistance in countering Shahed-type attack drones, highlighting Kyiv’s growing role as an expert in drone defense. These requests come from nations bordering Iran, several European states, and the United States. According to Zelensky, the requests focus on sharing Ukraine’s experience in protecting civilians, providing interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training personnel to operate such technologies effectively.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is prepared to respond to countries that support its sovereignty and the protection of its citizens. Some of these requests have already been addressed with concrete actions and support. However, Kyiv will prioritize responses that do not compromise its own defensive capabilities, as the country continues to confront Russia’s full-scale invasion.

During the National Security and Defence Council meeting, Ukrainian officials also discussed the potential consequences if the conflict involving Iran escalates. Zelensky highlighted Ukraine’s long-standing position that partners should strengthen joint defensive capacities, including anti-drone and missile systems, as well as targeting the production facilities of hostile regimes. He noted that Iranian and Russian regimes are closely aligned, and evidence continues to emerge of Russian components being used in Shahed drones deployed against Iran’s neighbors.

As part of these efforts, Ukraine has already sent interceptor drones and a team of UAV experts to help defend U.S. military bases in Jordan. Zelensky said the United States requested this support on March 5, and Ukraine dispatched its team the following day. The deployment underscores Ukraine’s experience in countering Iranian-designed drones, which Russia has used extensively against Ukrainian infrastructure since 2022. The initiative also serves as an opportunity for Kyiv to leverage its expertise in the region while maintaining its own defense priorities.

Zelensky explained that Ukraine’s assistance to Middle Eastern partners may be coordinated with diplomatic efforts, including attempts to secure a temporary pause or ceasefire with Russia. Kyiv is willing to exchange its interceptor drones for systems better suited to counter Russian ballistic missiles, and it hopes that some countries with strong ties to Moscow could facilitate dialogue.

The recent escalation in the Middle East began on February 28, when the United States and Israel conducted strikes against Iranian military infrastructure and leadership. Russia condemned the attacks as an “unprovoked act of aggression,” despite its own ongoing war in Ukraine. Reports indicate that Moscow may have shared intelligence with Tehran on U.S. military positions in the region, potentially as retaliation for U.S. support to Ukraine. Zelensky and Ukrainian officials continue to monitor these developments closely, balancing regional assistance with national defense needs.

Ukraine’s experience with Shahed drones, combined with its advanced interceptor technologies and electronic warfare expertise, positions it as a key partner for countries facing threats from Iranian drone systems. Zelensky concluded that Kyiv remains ready to provide support while carefully managing the implications for its ongoing war against Russia.

