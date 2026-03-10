Tuesday in Bulgaria: Cold Mornings Give Way to Spring Sunshine

Bulgaria is set for a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, March 10, though early hours will be marked by cold temperatures and pockets of fog in many areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). While daytime conditions will feel like spring, coastal regions along the Black Sea will remain cooler.

Monday night will be generally clear and calm, but after midnight, low clouds or fog are expected to form along river valleys and lowlands. Overnight lows will range between minus 3° and 2°, with Sofia seeing around minus 1°.

During the day, sunshine will dominate across most of the country, with scattered high clouds appearing over western regions. Morning fog or low clouds may linger in certain river valleys, lowland areas, and along the Black Sea coast. Winds will generally be light from the east-northeast, though eastern regions may experience moderate breezes.

Daytime highs will reach between 12° and 17°, while temperatures along the Black Sea coast will stay lower, around 8° to 10°. Sofia is expected to see a maximum of about 13°. Atmospheric pressure is slightly above the monthly average and will gradually decrease as the day progresses.

In the mountains, conditions will also be mostly sunny, with some high clouds over Western Bulgaria. Moderate winds are expected, becoming temporarily stronger at higher elevations from the east-southeast. Temperatures will peak at roughly 6° at 1,200 meters and drop to about minus 1° at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will dominate, but morning visibility may be reduced in some areas. Winds will be weak to moderate from the east, with sea temperatures ranging between 6° and 8°, and waves reaching around 3 points.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday will continue with mostly sunny conditions. Morning fog or low clouds will again appear in lowlands and along the coast. Minimum temperatures will vary between minus 2° and 3°, while maximum highs are forecasted between 13° and 18°.