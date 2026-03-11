Bulgaria Officially Ends Leva Circulation as Euro Transition Reaches Final Stage

Bulgaria has effectively completed its transition to the euro, with the bulk of the leva already withdrawn from circulation. Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Introduction Mechanism, confirmed at a briefing that roughly 88% of the national currency has been collected, leaving about 3.7 billion leva still in use. He noted that this remaining sum is consistent with patterns seen in other countries adopting the single European currency, with some notes and coins inevitably lost, destroyed, or retained by collectors.

The Law on the Introduction of the Euro remains in force until August 8, requiring traders to adhere to currency conversion rules, dual price labeling, and measures preventing unjustified price hikes. The exchange of leva continues steadily: between March 2 and 6, 7,994 operations were conducted at “Bulgarian Posts,” bringing the total since January to 16,964 transactions and roughly BGN 245 million exchanged.

Authorities also reported recent cases of counterfeit euros. Between February 26 and March 5, eight new cases were detected, leading to one pre-trial proceeding, five case files, and two inspections, with nine banknotes seized. Since the start of the year, 171 counterfeit banknote cases have been identified. The Ministry of Interior continues systematic efforts to prevent counterfeiting and monitor online fraud tied to the currency transition.

Consumer protections remain active. The Consumer Protection Commission carried out 130 inspections from February 27 to March 4 in stores selling clothing, cosmetics, fabrics, and cleaning products. They identified unjustified price increases for 421 goods and issued 16 administrative acts, though no fines or agreements were concluded. Complaints from citizens are declining, with 963 signals received last week, and 324 online trader complaints processed so far this year, resulting in 35 penalties.

The National Revenue Agency conducted 10,953 inspections from October 10 to March 5, uncovering 618 violations and issuing 207 penal orders. Food safety oversight continues as well: the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency carried out 619 inspections in the past week, including 112 joint checks with the Consumer Protection Commission in public catering establishments. Violations ranged from imitation food products and incorrect labeling to expired meat and dairy, as well as documentation errors. Inspectors seized 17 kilograms of expired meat and sent several samples of dairy, flour, and perishable sausage for laboratory analysis.

Officials also highlighted concerns about sunflower imports from Argentina, with elevated pesticide levels detected on the second shipment. Authorities are taking steps to prevent contaminated products from reaching the European market.

International commodity prices have shown mixed trends. Corn remains stable at around 9 per ton, sugar at 7 per ton, and cocoa has declined sharply from to .5 per kilogram, potentially lowering retail prices for chocolate and confectionery. Oil prices have decreased following the Mercosur agreement but remain subject to fluctuations, currently leading to a 5–15 euro cent per liter increase at Bulgarian gas stations. Wholesale food price movements since the start of the year include small increases in sugar, beans, rice, and oil, while pork has decreased and chicken, cheese, and dairy have seen minor adjustments. Vegetable and fruit prices show rises in tomatoes, cucumbers, lemons, and tangerines, while potatoes, cabbage, and bananas have fallen. Zucchini, lemons, and cucumbers show significant annual increases, while potatoes, cabbage, onions, and pork have declined. Overall, experts note that the consumer basket remains relatively stable.

Ivanov emphasized that the euro adoption has proceeded smoothly and that the dual pricing requirement will remain until August 8. He reminded traders and the public that the Bulgarian National Bank will exchange leva indefinitely and warned against abusing the new currency system. The wholesale consumer basket has stabilized at a value of 57 euros for the third consecutive week, reflecting steady coffee and cocoa prices internationally. Active market oversight will continue until the end of the transition period to ensure fair practices and stability in prices.

From the start of the year to March 6, more than 245 million leva have already been exchanged at postal stations, demonstrating the ongoing public participation in the euro conversion process.