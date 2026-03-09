Sweden Prepares for Worst: Citizens Told to Expect Crisis and Keep Cash

World » EU | March 9, 2026, Monday // 15:24
Bulgaria: Sweden Prepares for Worst: Citizens Told to Expect Crisis and Keep Cash @Pixabay

Sweden is stepping up its preparations for potential crises or conflicts by creating stockpiles of essential supplies, including fuel, food, and power generators. The government has allocated 1.4 billion kronor to municipalities to strengthen civil defense and local resilience, Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin announced on Monday.

Approximately one-third of the funding will be used to purchase equipment such as generators, another third to build local reserves of everyday essentials, and the remaining third to invest in infrastructure that provides secure meeting points for local leaders in strategically significant areas. The initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that Sweden can respond effectively to emergencies, reflecting growing concerns about regional security following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This effort builds on earlier measures taken by the Swedish government. In 2024, a brochure was sent to all households detailing how much drinking water to store and how to access news during a power outage. Bohlin emphasized that the government must fulfill its responsibilities in preparing for crises while also informing citizens on how to reduce their vulnerability.

The Civil Defence Agency (MCF) will oversee the procurement of supplies and distribution of the funds to municipalities. Nearly 500 million kronor of the package will go to priority municipalities, which number fewer than 100, though their identities remain undisclosed. The program aims to ensure that municipalities and regions can maintain essential functions even during heightened alerts or wartime conditions, including stockpiling food and fuel and securing larger power generators.

In addition, Sweden’s central bank recently advised every adult to keep approximately 1,000 kronor in cash to cover basic needs for about a week in case digital payment systems fail, highlighting the country’s increasing focus on civil preparedness.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sweden, stockpiles, food

Related Articles:

Retail Prices Continue Rising Faster than Wholesale in Bulgaria

Food prices in Bulgaria are continuing to climb sharply from wholesale to retail, with some products showing a difference of up to 70%, according to recent data from CITUB tracking the small consumer basket in February

Society | February 27, 2026, Friday // 14:30

Sweden Reconsiders Eurozone Membership Ahead of September Election

Sweden is reconsidering the possibility of joining the eurozone, with the country’s Moderate Party planning to set up a commission to examine the potential advantages and disadvantages if it remains in power following the parliamentary election in Septemb

World » EU | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:14

Bulgaria: First Week in Eurozone Sees Most Food Prices on the Rise

During the first full working week after Bulgaria joined the eurozone, wholesale prices for most basic food items moved upward, according to figures from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

Society | January 11, 2026, Sunday // 11:00

Bulgaria Faces Rising Food Prices Amid Weak Consumer Price Oversight

Bulgaria is facing a steady rise in basic food prices, a trend confirmed through observations, National Revenue Agency inspections, weekly commodity reports, and the consumer price index for 2025

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 08:12

Bulgaria: Report Reveals Up to 91% Markup on Cheese and 135% on Mineral Water

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has released a sectoral review of Bulgaria’s food market, concluding that the supply chain shows significant structural problems

Society | December 7, 2025, Sunday // 10:23

Rising Taxes and Energy Costs Set to Drive 2026 Food Price Increases in Bulgaria

Industry groups in Bulgaria are uniting against planned new state fees that the Bulgarian Food Safety and Control Agency (BFSA) intends to implement, warning that these measures will contribute to rising food prices

Business » Industry | November 22, 2025, Saturday // 09:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Gas Prices Post Sharpest Single-Day Drop Since 2023

Natural gas prices across Europe fell sharply on Tuesday, dropping 16% to around €47 per megawatt-hour after spiking to a three-year high above €69/MWh the previous day.

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:27

Europe Stands Ready to Tap Oil Reserves If Necessary

European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis signaled that the EU is prepared to release its strategic oil reserves should the deteriorating situation in the Middle East demand it.

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:43

Hungary Bans Exports of Crude Oil and Certain Fuels

Hungary's government has moved to ban the export of crude oil, diesel, and 95-octane gasoline. Alongside this prohibition, the state plans to release fuel reserves sufficient to cover 45 days of domestic needs

World » EU | March 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:15

Europe’s Gas Prices Skyrocket 30% as Iran War Threatens Energy Security

Natural gas futures in Europe surged as much as 30% in early trading today, surpassing €69 per megawatt-hour, marking the highest level since January 2023

World » EU | March 9, 2026, Monday // 11:14

Iran War: Turkey Sends F-16s to Northern Cyprus, Macron Visits the Island

Turkey has deployed six F-16 fighter jets along with air defense systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as tensions in the Middle East intensify

World » EU | March 9, 2026, Monday // 11:11

Bulgaria Grants Protection to European Prosecutor After Allegations of Pressure from Peevski

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has assigned security to European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva after she reported pressure and threats linked to investigations conducted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria

World » EU | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria