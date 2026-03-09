Sweden Prepares for Worst: Citizens Told to Expect Crisis and Keep Cash

Sweden is stepping up its preparations for potential crises or conflicts by creating stockpiles of essential supplies, including fuel, food, and power generators. The government has allocated 1.4 billion kronor to municipalities to strengthen civil defense and local resilience, Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin announced on Monday.

Approximately one-third of the funding will be used to purchase equipment such as generators, another third to build local reserves of everyday essentials, and the remaining third to invest in infrastructure that provides secure meeting points for local leaders in strategically significant areas. The initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that Sweden can respond effectively to emergencies, reflecting growing concerns about regional security following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This effort builds on earlier measures taken by the Swedish government. In 2024, a brochure was sent to all households detailing how much drinking water to store and how to access news during a power outage. Bohlin emphasized that the government must fulfill its responsibilities in preparing for crises while also informing citizens on how to reduce their vulnerability.

The Civil Defence Agency (MCF) will oversee the procurement of supplies and distribution of the funds to municipalities. Nearly 500 million kronor of the package will go to priority municipalities, which number fewer than 100, though their identities remain undisclosed. The program aims to ensure that municipalities and regions can maintain essential functions even during heightened alerts or wartime conditions, including stockpiling food and fuel and securing larger power generators.

In addition, Sweden’s central bank recently advised every adult to keep approximately 1,000 kronor in cash to cover basic needs for about a week in case digital payment systems fail, highlighting the country’s increasing focus on civil preparedness.