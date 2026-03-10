BREAKING: NATO Shoots Down Second Iranian Missile Over Turkey as Tensions Escalate

NATO air defense systems deployed in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted and destroyed a second ballistic missile launched from Iran after it entered Turkish airspace, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Monday. Authorities said the missile was neutralized before it could reach its target, while warning that Ankara will respond decisively to any further threats to its territory.

According to the ministry, debris from the intercepted missile fell in an uninhabited area of the southeastern province of Gaziantep, specifically near the Şahinbey district. Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported. The incident marks the second time within a week that an Iranian ballistic missile has been directed toward NATO member Turkey.

A ballistic missile launched from Iran and detected heading towards Türkiye was timely engaged and neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets over the Şahinbey district of Gaziantep. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.



Head of Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, Prof. Burhanettin Duran, said the missile was detected heading toward the country and was promptly engaged by NATO air and missile defense assets. He emphasized that Turkish authorities closely monitored the situation from the first moment and immediately activated the necessary defense and security procedures.

Duran stressed that all relevant institutions, including the Ministry of National Defence, are operating in full coordination and that the country’s capability to protect its airspace and borders remains at the highest level. He also underlined the importance of preventing further escalation in the region and called on all parties, particularly Iran, to avoid actions that could threaten civilian safety or undermine regional stability.

According to reports, the missile may have been intended for the Incirlik area but was destroyed in the air near the Syria-Turkey border before reaching deeper into Turkish territory. NATO defense systems stationed in the eastern Mediterranean carried out the interception.

Turkish authorities reiterated that they will take all necessary measures to safeguard national security if similar incidents occur again. At the same time, officials urged the public and media organizations to rely only on verified information from official sources and to avoid spreading unconfirmed reports that could cause unnecessary panic.