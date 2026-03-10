Tourism Sector Alarmed: Over 70,000 Israeli Visitors Cancel Trips to Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s tourism sector is facing a significant setback after the cancellation of trips by Israeli visitors due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA), the country may lose more than 70,000 tourists from Israel, particularly affecting destinations such as Bansko and the Northern Black Sea coast.

In a letter addressed to caretaker Tourism Minister Irena Georgieva, the association called on the state to take urgent measures to help the industry compensate for the lost bookings. Representatives of the sector argue that government support is necessary to attract new visitors and stabilize the market after the sudden decline in arrivals from the region.

BHRA believes that special attention should be given to incentives aimed at encouraging Bulgarian citizens to travel domestically. The organization notes that several competing tourist destinations are currently experiencing similar losses of visitors, meaning travelers may be looking for alternative locations. With the right policies, Bulgaria could potentially benefit from this shift in demand.

Industry representatives warn that if the authorities fail to introduce measures to offset the cancellations by Israeli tourists, the consequences could extend to employment in the sector. Hotels and restaurants may be forced to reduce staff numbers if the drop in visitors continues.

According to the association, providing targeted incentives to support tourism would be a more effective approach than later allocating funds through the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy to assist workers who have already lost their jobs.