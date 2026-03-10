Tourism Sector Alarmed: Over 70,000 Israeli Visitors Cancel Trips to Bulgaria

Only 18 of Bulgaria’s 247 Bomb Shelters Ready for Immediate Use Amid Rising Tensions
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, authorities have taken a closer look at Bulgaria’s bomb shelters, focusing on their availability and condition
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgaria’s tourism sector is facing a significant setback after the cancellation of trips by Israeli visitors due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. According to the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA), the country may lose more than 70,000 tourists from Israel, particularly affecting destinations such as Bansko and the Northern Black Sea coast.
In a letter addressed to caretaker Tourism Minister Irena Georgieva, the association called on the state to take urgent measures to help the industry compensate for the lost bookings. Representatives of the sector argue that government support is necessary to attract new visitors and stabilize the market after the sudden decline in arrivals from the region.
BHRA believes that special attention should be given to incentives aimed at encouraging Bulgarian citizens to travel domestically. The organization notes that several competing tourist destinations are currently experiencing similar losses of visitors, meaning travelers may be looking for alternative locations. With the right policies, Bulgaria could potentially benefit from this shift in demand.
Industry representatives warn that if the authorities fail to introduce measures to offset the cancellations by Israeli tourists, the consequences could extend to employment in the sector. Hotels and restaurants may be forced to reduce staff numbers if the drop in visitors continues.
According to the association, providing targeted incentives to support tourism would be a more effective approach than later allocating funds through the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy to assist workers who have already lost their jobs.
The ongoing escalation in the Middle East has prompted a significant wave of cancellations among Israeli tourists planning to visit Bulgarian ski resorts, particularly in Bansko
The Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism” (OBT) has urged the authorities to ensure equal treatment of Bulgarian citizens awaiting evacuation from Dubai
In Bansko, the winter tourism season is facing a severe crisis as the war in the Middle East triggers widespread cancellations. Reservations from Israel and other affected countries have been entirely scrapped, leaving hotels nearly empty
At the close of 2025, Bulgarian citizens showed a slight increase in travel activity, with approximately 1.1 million individuals aged 15 and above undertaking tourism trips in the fourth quarter,
Wizz Air, the leading airline in Bulgaria by market share, has announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Burgas with Radom, Poland
Bulgarian tourism experienced a strong rebound in 2025, with notable increases in visitor numbers, overnight stays, and tourism revenues, according to outgoing Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace