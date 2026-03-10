Serbia Halts Oil and Fuel Exports to Protect Domestic Market

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 9, 2026, Monday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Serbia Halts Oil and Fuel Exports to Protect Domestic Market

The Serbian government has introduced a temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products used as motor fuels, following an extraordinary cabinet meeting held earlier today. The decision comes as authorities seek to shield the domestic market from potential supply shortages and sudden price increases amid turbulence on global energy markets.

According to Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Džedović Handanović, the measure covers the export of diesel, gasoline, and crude oil through all forms of transport. The restriction will remain in effect until March 19, after which the government will reassess the situation and decide whether further steps are necessary.

Officials explained that the move is intended to ensure stability in Serbia’s internal fuel supply during a period of heightened volatility in international oil markets. By temporarily halting exports, the authorities aim to prevent disruptions that could affect both consumers and businesses.

Džedović Handanović also pointed out that fuel prices in Serbia are currently lower than their actual value on international exchanges. She stressed that the government is taking all available measures to protect citizens and the national economy from the effects of global market instability.

The export suspension reflects growing concern across the region about the impact of fluctuating energy prices and supply risks, prompting governments to consider precautionary actions to maintain domestic energy security.

