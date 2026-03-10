Bulgaria Strikes 620 Million Deal for Advanced U.S. Missile Systems

Bulgaria is set to purchase a coastal defense missile system from the United States valued at approximately USD 620 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The planned arms sale includes a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and three multifunctional tactical information exchange systems, specifically the Link-16 Multifunctional Information Distribution System – Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).

The package covers a comprehensive range of equipment and support. This includes tactical anti-ship NSM missiles, training and inertial missiles, telemetry missiles, mobile fire control centers with communication gear, mobile missile launchers, transport-loading vehicles, NavStrike-M GPS receivers, operator training consoles, and cryptographic key loading devices. Additionally, the sale provides technical documentation, simulators, spare parts, software support, integration services, and ongoing technical assistance from both the U.S. government and the manufacturer.

The primary contractor for the project is the Norwegian defense firm Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS. U.S. officials emphasize that the sale aims to bolster Bulgaria’s defense capabilities, strengthen NATO cooperation, and support regional political and economic stability, without altering the basic military balance in the area.

To implement the project, between three and five representatives from the U.S. government and the contractor will be temporarily stationed in Bulgaria for up to five years. The sale is expected to enhance Bulgaria’s ability to counter current and emerging threats and improve interoperability with NATO and U.S. forces. U.S. authorities have assured that the deal will not negatively affect America’s own defense readiness.

This acquisition represents a significant step for Bulgaria in modernizing its coastal defense and further integrating its military operations with NATO allies, while ensuring the country is better prepared for future security challenges.