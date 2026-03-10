Bulgaria Strikes 620 Million Deal for Advanced U.S. Missile Systems

Only 18 of Bulgaria’s 247 Bomb Shelters Ready for Immediate Use Amid Rising Tensions
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, authorities have taken a closer look at Bulgaria’s bomb shelters, focusing on their availability and condition
Bulgaria is set to purchase a coastal defense missile system from the United States valued at approximately USD 620 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The planned arms sale includes a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system and three multifunctional tactical information exchange systems, specifically the Link-16 Multifunctional Information Distribution System – Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).
The package covers a comprehensive range of equipment and support. This includes tactical anti-ship NSM missiles, training and inertial missiles, telemetry missiles, mobile fire control centers with communication gear, mobile missile launchers, transport-loading vehicles, NavStrike-M GPS receivers, operator training consoles, and cryptographic key loading devices. Additionally, the sale provides technical documentation, simulators, spare parts, software support, integration services, and ongoing technical assistance from both the U.S. government and the manufacturer.
The primary contractor for the project is the Norwegian defense firm Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS. U.S. officials emphasize that the sale aims to bolster Bulgaria’s defense capabilities, strengthen NATO cooperation, and support regional political and economic stability, without altering the basic military balance in the area.
To implement the project, between three and five representatives from the U.S. government and the contractor will be temporarily stationed in Bulgaria for up to five years. The sale is expected to enhance Bulgaria’s ability to counter current and emerging threats and improve interoperability with NATO and U.S. forces. U.S. authorities have assured that the deal will not negatively affect America’s own defense readiness.
This acquisition represents a significant step for Bulgaria in modernizing its coastal defense and further integrating its military operations with NATO allies, while ensuring the country is better prepared for future security challenges.
Bulgarian F-16s carried out training flights over Sofia on Tuesday, March 10, as part of a planned exercise organized by the Ministry of Defense.
Bulgaria is not being used as a logistical base for U.S. operations in Iran, clarified Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in an interview with bTV. He emphasized that Bulgarian territory is not considered a target by Iranian authorities.
Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash
Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof
The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran
Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East during a phone call between Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria reported to
