Bulgaria's Defense Minister Clarifies: U.S. Planes in Sofia Not Heading to Persian Gulf

Only 18 of Bulgaria’s 247 Bomb Shelters Ready for Immediate Use Amid Rising Tensions
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, authorities have taken a closer look at Bulgaria’s bomb shelters, focusing on their availability and condition
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgaria is not being used as a logistical base for U.S. operations in Iran, clarified Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in an interview with bTV. He emphasized that Bulgarian territory is not considered a target by Iranian authorities.
The Minister explained that the deployment of U.S. planes in Sofia is carried out at the request of the United States and as part of collective defense obligations. “If the mandate needs to be changed, parliamentary approval will be required,” he added. The authorization of these aircraft follows Bulgarian law on transit and temporary presence, which specifies the purpose, duration, and tasks of foreign forces operating in the country. Zapryanov noted that he can approve up to 15 planes and 1,000 personnel for non-military missions under existing legislation.
Zapryanov clarified that the planes stationed in Sofia remain at Vrazhdebna Air Base and are not flying to the Persian Gulf. While the aircraft are positioned in areas of the civilian airport, all operations are closely coordinated with the ministries of Interior and Transport. Discussions are ongoing with U.S. officials regarding the possible relocation of planes, but no decisions have been made yet.
The Defense Minister also addressed Iran’s inquiries about the planes, stating that explanations were provided and accepted, resolving any concerns. He highlighted the readiness and effectiveness of missile defense under NATO, ensuring Bulgaria can rely on collective security measures.
In addition, Zapryanov briefly commented on his meeting with former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov before the Security Council, covering updates on Middle East developments and the SAFE mechanism. On the French nuclear umbrella initiative, he emphasized that any participation would require parliamentary consideration, while NATO remains the primary framework for nuclear deterrence. He also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump’s main objective in Iran is the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program.
Meanwhile, Bulgaria strongly condemned the recent drone attacks on civilian targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski conveyed Bulgaria’s solidarity with Azerbaijan and expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured. She also thanked the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for their assistance in evacuating Bulgarian embassy staff from Tehran.
The Bulgarian government continues to monitor regional developments closely while maintaining its commitments to both collective defense and diplomatic support in the Middle East and neighboring regions.
Bulgarian F-16s carried out training flights over Sofia on Tuesday, March 10, as part of a planned exercise organized by the Ministry of Defense.
Bulgaria is set to purchase a coastal defense missile system from the United States valued at approximately USD 620 million, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)
Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash
Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof
The Shin Bet and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering Israel’s security worldwide, in the context of the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran
Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East during a phone call between Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria reported to
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace