Bulgaria's Defense Minister Clarifies: U.S. Planes in Sofia Not Heading to Persian Gulf

Politics » DEFENSE | March 9, 2026, Monday // 09:09
Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov

Bulgaria is not being used as a logistical base for U.S. operations in Iran, clarified Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in an interview with bTV. He emphasized that Bulgarian territory is not considered a target by Iranian authorities.

The Minister explained that the deployment of U.S. planes in Sofia is carried out at the request of the United States and as part of collective defense obligations. “If the mandate needs to be changed, parliamentary approval will be required,” he added. The authorization of these aircraft follows Bulgarian law on transit and temporary presence, which specifies the purpose, duration, and tasks of foreign forces operating in the country. Zapryanov noted that he can approve up to 15 planes and 1,000 personnel for non-military missions under existing legislation.

Zapryanov clarified that the planes stationed in Sofia remain at Vrazhdebna Air Base and are not flying to the Persian Gulf. While the aircraft are positioned in areas of the civilian airport, all operations are closely coordinated with the ministries of Interior and Transport. Discussions are ongoing with U.S. officials regarding the possible relocation of planes, but no decisions have been made yet.

The Defense Minister also addressed Iran’s inquiries about the planes, stating that explanations were provided and accepted, resolving any concerns. He highlighted the readiness and effectiveness of missile defense under NATO, ensuring Bulgaria can rely on collective security measures.

In addition, Zapryanov briefly commented on his meeting with former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov before the Security Council, covering updates on Middle East developments and the SAFE mechanism. On the French nuclear umbrella initiative, he emphasized that any participation would require parliamentary consideration, while NATO remains the primary framework for nuclear deterrence. He also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump’s main objective in Iran is the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria strongly condemned the recent drone attacks on civilian targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski conveyed Bulgaria’s solidarity with Azerbaijan and expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured. She also thanked the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for their assistance in evacuating Bulgarian embassy staff from Tehran.

The Bulgarian government continues to monitor regional developments closely while maintaining its commitments to both collective defense and diplomatic support in the Middle East and neighboring regions.

Tags: Bulgaria, Zapryanov, planes, Iran

