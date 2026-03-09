Efforts to Evacuate Bulgarians From the Middle East Continue

The operation to evacuate Bulgarians stranded across the Middle East is ongoing, as authorities work to bring citizens to safety amid rising regional tensions.

So far, approximately 2,600 Bulgarians have been successfully evacuated from more than 11 countries where missile and drone threats are present. Among these, over 1,200 were brought out of Dubai, with 953 assisted directly by the Bulgarian crisis headquarters and 254 organized through tour operators. Despite these efforts, a significant number of Bulgarians remain in the region.

Evacuation is taking place not only by air but also overland. Citizens are being escorted out of Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain via Saudi Arabia’s border to ensure their safety.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reassures the public that Bulgaria itself faces no security threat. At the same time, officials have noted potential cyberattacks targeting the online portal used by citizens to submit their evacuation data, highlighting ongoing risks even in the administrative process.