Bulgarian Posts Workers Protest for Higher Wages Amid Pension Day

Society | March 9, 2026, Monday // 08:51
Employees of “Bulgarian Posts” staged protests today in several cities, including Sofia, Burgas, and Ruse, temporarily stepping outside post office branches to make their demands known. The main request of the workers is an increase in their basic monthly salaries, highlighting long-standing concerns about low wages and difficult working conditions.

The demonstrations were organized by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB), which announced a series of actions for employees in sectors financed through subsidies, including public transport workers in Sofia, Varna, and Ruse, as well as the Bulgarian Public Transport Agency. Alongside these protests, the confederation is preparing a Memorandum for Bulgaria’s socio-economic development, traditionally presented before parliamentary elections, detailing the unions’ expectations for government candidates.

This particular protest coincided with Pension Payment Day, a crucial day for many citizens visiting posts offices to collect their pensions. Initially, there were reports that pension distributions might be halted nationwide due to the demonstrations. However, after numerous appeals from pensioners and authorities, the unions decided that pension payments would continue uninterrupted. Instead, employees expressed their dissatisfaction by gathering in front of their workplaces for 15–30 minutes to publicly assert their demands, signaling readiness for more extensive strike actions if their concerns remain unaddressed.

Sabina Lazarova from the Union Federation of Communications at CITUB emphasized that the unions’ primary demand is a retroactive five percent salary increase from January 1, funded through the extended state budget and specifically through compensation for the universal Postsal service. Lazarova also noted that a significant portion of the workforce earns minimum wage: over 60% by the end of 2025, rising to approximately 80% from January 1, which she cited as a factor driving the current protests.

Workers highlighted the harsh conditions under which they perform their duties. Mail carriers and cashiers often work outdoors in extreme temperatures, delivering letters, newspapers, and other mail while receiving only minimal pay. The low wages have contributed to a shortage of staff, with many employees leaving the sector and few new workers willing to join. An aging workforce further exacerbates operational challenges, according to the staff.

Despite these pressures, posts offices continued to operate normally following the brief demonstrations. Employees temporarily gathered outside their branches to demonstrate unity and advocate for the salary increase before resuming their regular work, ensuring that pensions were distributed on schedule and services to the public remained uninterrupted.

