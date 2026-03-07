Fuel Prices Lower in Bulgaria Than in Greece Despite Rising Global Oil Costs

Business » ENERGY | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:22
Bulgaria: Fuel Prices Lower in Bulgaria Than in Greece Despite Rising Global Oil Costs

One week after the start of the US and Israeli strikes against Iran, the effects are already visible on global oil markets. The escalation quickly influenced trading on international exchanges, where crude oil prices reacted to the rising uncertainty surrounding the conflict.

A comparison conducted by BGNES shows that fuel remains noticeably cheaper in Bulgaria than in neighboring Greece. At Bulgarian gas stations, different types of fuel currently cost between 1.2 and 1.72 euros per liter. Across the southern border, however, prices are higher, generally ranging from 1.7 to 2 euros, while certain fuels are sold for as much as 2.2 euros per liter. For travelers planning a weekend trip to Greece, the price gap means that filling the tank before leaving Bulgaria could be the more economical option.

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East are playing a major role in these developments. The confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran affects a region that is central to global oil extraction and transportation. Any military escalation there raises concerns about potential disruptions in supply chains and the possible closure of key maritime routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

Such risks tend to push prices upward as markets react to uncertainty. Traders often respond with speculative buying, which further drives the cost of crude oil higher.

European Union countries also feel the consequences because they rely heavily on imported energy resources. When oil becomes more expensive on international markets, the increase is quickly reflected in retail fuel prices such as gasoline and diesel. Higher energy costs then ripple through the broader economy by raising transportation and production expenses.

This chain reaction can ultimately add pressure to inflation across the EU. As operating costs grow, the prices of goods and services tend to follow, placing additional financial strain on both households and businesses.

Source: BGNES

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fuel, prices, Bulgaria, greece

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Economy Produces 5,216 Euros Per Capita in Q4 2025

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute. On a quarterly basis, seasonally adjusted data indicate a growth of 0.8% relat

Business » Finance | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Snowboarding World Shows Support for Malena Zamfirova After Slope Crash, Skier Who Hit Her Tests Negative for Alcohol

The skier who struck 16-year-old Bulgarian snowboarder Malena Zamfirova at the Czech resort of Špindlerův Mlýn was not under the influence of alcohol, Czech police confirmed

Sports | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:10

Bulgaria: Mystery Drone Forces Brief Closure of Airspace above Sofia Airport

Airspace above Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport was temporarily shut down on Saturday after security systems detected a drone in the vicinity of the capital’s main aviation hub

Society » Incidents | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 19:04

Bulgarian Public Sector Workers Plan March Demonstrations Over Delayed Pay Raises

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has announced plans for a series of mass protests over budget-sector salaries, more than two months after the adoption of the extension budget

Politics | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:21

Iranian Ambassador: Bulgaria Is Not a Legitimate Target for Iran!

Iran does not view Bulgaria as a potential target and has no hostile intentions toward the country, according to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sofia, H.E. Ali Reza Irvash

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Greece: Joint Actions with Bulgaria Aim to Strengthen Regional Security

Greece has announced that it will assist Bulgaria with air defense capabilities in response to the escalating tensions related to Iran. The decision was confirmed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who said the move follows a formal request from Sof

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2026, Saturday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Sees Rising Fuel Prices: A95, Diesel Hit Hardest

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have risen by 2 to 5 percent over the past week, largely due to supply restrictions following the outbreak of military operations in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:29

Bulgaria Warned: Gasoline Could Hit €1.50 if Oil Reaches 100 Dollars per Barrel

In Bulgaria, fuel industry experts warn that if oil prices reach USD 100 per barrel, gasoline at the pump could exceed €1.50 per liter.

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 15:03

Bulgaria Faces Rising Fuel Prices as Middle East Conflict Pushes Costs Higher

Fuel prices in Bulgaria have already begun to climb in some areas, with gas station owners linking the increase to the escalating conflict in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 6, 2026, Friday // 10:03

Bulgaria: 98% of High Electricity Bill Complaints Come from Households Using Electric Heating

In Bulgaria, the overwhelming majority of complaints about high electricity bills are coming from households that rely on electricity for heating, particularly through air conditioners, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) reported

Business » Energy | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:01

Bulgaria's Energy Minister: Fuel Price Hike Minimal, Gas and Electricity Supplies Stable Until April

Acting Energy Minister Traycho Traykov commented on Nova TV that the recent rise in fuel prices in Bulgaria is modest, with gasoline and diesel increasing by just three cents, reflecting crude oil quotations

Business » Energy | March 5, 2026, Thursday // 12:33

Bulgaria Secures LNG at Pre-Crisis Prices Amid Middle East Turmoil

Energy Minister Traycho Traykov briefed Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov that Bulgaria has received liquefied natural gas under contracts concluded before the recent escalation in the Middle East

Business » Energy | March 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria