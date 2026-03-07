Bulgaria Grants Protection to European Prosecutor After Allegations of Pressure from Peevski

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has assigned security to European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva after she reported pressure and threats linked to investigations conducted by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria. Interior Minister Emil Dechev confirmed the measure on Saturday, according to BTA.

The decision follows actions taken by Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov after he received a detailed report from Georgieva. The document alleges pressure from high-ranking prosecutors as well as from a political figure sanctioned for corruption by the United States and the United Kingdom. Although not explicitly named in the report, the description corresponds to Delyan Peevski, leader of the political formation “DPS-New Beginning”.

Peevski publicly reacted soon after the information emerged, stating that he would file a report to the prosecutor’s office over what he described as “false allegations” contained in the prosecutor’s signal.

Context around Georgieva’s dismissal

The developments come shortly after the European Prosecutor’s Office found Georgieva responsible for a serious violation and began procedures for her dismissal. She had already been suspended nearly a year earlier due to her conduct during the investigation into the expansion of the Chiren underground gas storage facility.

During that investigation, Georgieva had previously linked Peevski to the case and said she had faced pressure and threats. Peevski dismissed the accusations at the time, describing them as untrue. According to the latest report submitted to the Ministry of Justice, Georgieva has now provided additional details regarding the alleged pressure.

Justice Minister Yankulov described the situation as a critical moment for the country’s justice system, writing on Facebook that Bulgaria is facing “a turning point for justice.” Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov similarly referred to the developments as a “landmark blow” during an appearance on the program “The Day with Vesselin Dremdzhiev”.

Details contained in the report

Georgieva’s report reportedly includes extensive factual information concerning events surrounding investigations carried out by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria over recent years, particularly the case related to the Chiren gas storage project.

In the document, Georgieva links her actions as prosecutor on the case with footage released anonymously in 2025. The recordings allegedly show her meeting with former investigator Petyo Petrov, known as “Petyo the Euro,” who has been associated with the judicial influence network commonly referred to as “The Eight Dwarfs.”

The video appeared publicly in March 2025, shortly after Georgieva accused Bulgarian authorities of obstructing the Chiren investigation. At the time she also recused herself from the case, explaining that she felt threatened by Peevski.

She previously said she had been warned that compromising material would be used against her if she filed charges against the director of Bulgartransgaz and former energy minister Vladimir Malinov, who was questioned as part of the probe. According to Georgieva, evidence in the investigation suggested that Peevski demanded a bribe of 20 million leva from companies involved in the project.

The report further states that in 2020 Georgieva was taken to the restaurant “Осемте джуджета” (Eight Dwarfs) and introduced to Petyo Petrov by a senior prosecutor with whom she maintained close professional and personal relations. Although the prosecutor’s name is not mentioned in the report, the outlet “Capital” cited information suggesting the person could be Emilia Rusinova, who was recently elected Sofia city prosecutor and has been linked to the “Eight Dwarfs” affair.

Georgieva claims that the recordings later circulated publicly were manipulated and presented without context, allowing speculation while avoiding implicating the other senior prosecutor present at the meeting.

The report also alleges that another senior prosecutor committed an abuse of office roughly a year ago by sharing information with European Public Prosecutor’s Office delegates about alleged bribes received by Georgieva, which she says are false.

Additional information in the document refers to threats and concerns regarding her safety. Georgieva’s mother died in a house fire in February 2025, a case discovered with delay. The incident occurred during the same period when the compromising recordings surfaced and as Georgieva publicly spoke about pressure connected to the investigation.

Institutional actions taken

Following the signal, Justice Minister Yankulov initiated several institutional steps. The Ministry of Justice announced that the report had been forwarded to Interior Minister Dechev so that the Interior Ministry could ensure immediate protection for Georgieva.

Dechev confirmed that the signal was passed to the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), which evaluated the situation and determined that security protection should be provided.

Yankulov also informed the Commission for Personal Data Protection in order to address potential risks related to Georgieva’s personal information.

Additionally, the report was sent to the special prosecutor responsible for investigating the Prosecutor General and his deputies. The justice minister has also requested an urgent meeting involving the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, representatives of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the European Commissioner for Justice.

According to Yankulov, the situation indicates that “the wall of silence” around the Bulgarian prosecution service is beginning to crack, though he added that whether the system can ultimately break free from entrenched influence depends on broader public and institutional action.

Prime Minister Gyurov also praised the move, saying the minister’s actions contribute to breaking the long-standing “omerta” surrounding the judiciary. He added that the government will ensure Georgieva’s safety so she can speak openly and provide the information she possesses.

Peevski’s reaction and political responses

Delyan Peevski responded on Facebook shortly after the news became public, announcing that he would report Georgieva to prosecutors over what he described as fabricated accusations contained in a “false signal.” He also argued that the report forms part of a political operation by the “WCC-DB” coalition aimed at influencing upcoming elections.

Peevski further claimed that the allegations are intended to help the coalition secure victory in what he described as “the most dishonest elections,” accusing the Interior Ministry of preparing election fraud.

The previous parliamentary elections held in October 2024 were already marked by numerous reports of irregularities and alleged vote manipulation, many of which were connected to Peevski’s political formation.

Prime Minister Gyurov dismissed Peevski’s response, describing it as the reaction of “a runaway who is being chased.”

Other political figures also commented on the case. BSP leader Krum Zarkov said the signal represents another example of a former senior prosecutor speaking out, adding that “the ice is finally breaking.”

Background on the Chiren investigation

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation in 2024 into public procurement procedures related to the expansion of the Chiren underground gas storage facility.

The facility is owned by the state-run gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz, which acted as the contracting authority for the project. During the course of the investigation, the company later terminated the disputed contract with the contractor but did not seek financial penalties.